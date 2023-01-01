Musée de la Photo

Opened in early 2018, this fabulous photography museum is Antananarivo's best museum. There are four small rooms showing films (in French, English or Malagasy) that offer a fascinating window on Madagascar's past using archival photos – subject matter includes the history of Madasgacar's seven largest cities, important Malagasy identities from the 19th and 20th centuries, a look at the work of an early Malagasy photo studio, Saklava burial traditions, child rituals and other themes.

Upstairs are exhibits on the role of the zebu in Malagasy life and walls filled with Polaroids covering modern life in the capital. There are good views from the pretty garden, a small but good shop at the entrance and an excellent cafe.