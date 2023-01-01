Parc de Tsarasaotra

Lake Alarobia may be located at the heart of Antananarivo's industrial area, but it is a vital refuge and nesting site for 14 threatened endemic bird species such as the Madagascar pond heron, Meller's duck and Madagascar little grebe. The site is classified Ramsar (International Convention on Wetlands), a treaty that highlights the importance and fragility of wetlands and protects key sites. Unless you're a birder, the place will have only limited appeal.

A taxi from Tana Water Front to the park will cost around Ar10,0000.