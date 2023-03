Around 30 highly skilled artisans work here producing intricate scale models of historic ships, fishing boats and famous vessels. Everything is made by hand – from miniature cannons to the ships' sails. One model takes about six months to complete. You can view the artisans at work from Monday to Friday. The showroom (models start at around €200) also opens on Saturday.

The workshop is about 6km south of the airport in the direction of Tana.