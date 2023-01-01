Réserve Forestière de Kirindy

This reserve, 60km northeast of Morondava, covers about 12,500 hectares and is a protected area that's popular with scientists and travellers for its amazing wildlife. Kirindy is one of the few places in Madagascar where you are very likely to see the fossa (Cryptoprocta felix), the country’s largest predator, a puma- or dog-like creature with oversized ears and a strangely elongated body. There are also eight lemur species, the giant jumping rat and numerous bird species.