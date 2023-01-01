Baobab Amoureux

Providing inspiration for many a Malagasy wood sculptor, these two A grandidieri baobabs have twisted themselves into a perfect embrace, earning them the sobriquet of 'Baobabs in Love'. The entwined lovers are around 3km off the Morondava–Kirindy road, just north of the Allée des Baobabs – look for the Kivalo signpost. It's worth visiting before a sunset visit to Allée des Baobabs, or as a detour on your way between Morondava and Réserve Forestière de Kirindy or Belo-sur-Tsiribihina.