My Formula 1 obsession began in 2020, after my sister introduced me to the sport. Since then, I’ve missed only a handful of races (mostly watched from the comfort of my couch) and have been lucky enough to attend two in person: COTA in Austin and the Las Vegas Grand Prix.

Let me tell you: they couldn’t be more different. Las Vegas’ 3.8-mile circuit winds through 17 turns along the iconic Strip, looping past some of the most glitzy scenery on the F1 calendar. Watching cars tear past neon-lit casinos is a world away from tracks fans might be used to, and that’s exactly what makes it so memorable.

One thing to know upfront: like Bahrain, the Vegas Grand Prix is a Saturday night race. For spectators, that means more viewer-friendly timing across time zones, which is a major bonus of being able to fly home on Sunday rather than dragging yourself to the airport on Monday. That said, this isn’t a budget-friendly trip. Yes, sometimes Las Vegas can be done on a budget, but this is not one of those times. Grand Prix weekend only drives costs higher, so factor that into decisions around accommodations and viewing experiences. Is it a once-in-a-lifetime trip? It certainly was for me, as I was hosted by the LVGP, and I’d do it the exact same way all over again.

If you’re planning to attend the Las Vegas Grand Prix in November, here’s what you need to know, what I learned firsthand, and what I’d recommend doing differently (or exactly the same).

The famous Las Vegas welcome sign. Brester Irina/Shutterstock

When to arrive: Aim to arrive on Wednesday or Thursday to explore Strip activations before race action begins.

How to get from the airport: With race-week road closures, rideshares are the easiest way to get directly to your hotel.

Getting around town: The Strip isn’t very walkable during race week due to closures and reroutes. Rideshares are your best option, as drivers usually know the latest detours.

Where to stay: To stay in the heart of the action, Caesars Palace is a solid option. They’re an F1 partner and have so much to offer. Their Augustus, Julius and Palace Towers are undergoing renovations, with some available for race week in 2026, and their OMNIA Dayclub is also expanding to be one of the largest dayclubs in the world. Top restaurants and experiences are also housed at Caesars, which is great if you don’t want to schlep through the strip.

What to pack: Prioritize comfort; sneakers are a must. It’s November, which means it can get into the low 30s (ºF) at night, so dress warmly for night sessions and pack a beanie, gloves and a scarf if you’ll be outdoors. Bring a small, zone-compliant bag and a packable poncho (umbrellas are often prohibited). Team or driver merch is optional but fun, as are leather jackets and hats.

Where to watch: Viewing options range from relatively affordable (around $100 per event) to ultra-luxe VIP experiences costing thousands. For a race-day splurge, look into the Paddock Club or Skybox experiences ($$$$). For practice and qualifying, the T-Mobile Zone at Sphere ($$) offers outdoor viewing paired with live entertainment.

Left: The T-Mobile Zone at Sphere. Right: Race views from the Skybox. Serina Patel/Lonely Planet (2)

Wednesday: getting your bearings

Arriving on Wednesday gives you a valuable extra day to explore the many Formula 1 activations and pop-ups scattered along the Strip. The longer you wait, the higher the chance that must-have merch sells out or you’ll be waiting in hours-long lines. After checking in (or dropping off your bags), take time to plan your routes.

If you’re hungry and a fan of celebrity chefs, Las Vegas delivers with plenty of celebrity restaurants to choose from. Race week brings packed dining rooms, so advance reservations are a must. For a trackside dining experience, book SPAGO by Wolfgang Puck. For something more refined, the newly opened Carbone Riviera by Mario Carbone offers classic Italian fare with views of the Bellagio fountains.

This is also a great time to check out some of the F1 car displays that are hosted at various hotels, like the Venetian, Wynn, Fontainebleau, ARIA and others.

Dinner

I got settled and headed to PISCES at the Wynn for dinner. I appreciated the upscale-but-relaxed option for my first-night dinner, knowing the weekend was only going to ramp up.

After dark

This is the night to book a show at the Sphere. I saw The Wizard of Oz and was amazed by the size of the screens, production and interactive elements like butterflies flying around and plush apples that were ejected into the audience. If you time it right, you might even catch a live performance by a major artist (Coldplay, I’m looking at you).

Clockwise from top left: Lunch at Gjelena. McLaren merchandise at the F1 Hub. The track from the Paddock Club. Customization lab. Serina Patel/Lonely Planet (4)

Thursday: practice day

Morning

I skipped the hotel breakfast and headed to Gjelina at the Venetian, the Los Angeles-based favorite known for Californian-inspired plates like wood-fired pizzas, fresh salads and seasonal vegetable dishes – as a San Diegan living in New York, this was needed. If you’re planning to stay out all day, bring a jacket. Remember, nights in November are colder than you’d expect! You’ll be grateful for a proper coat, gloves and layers – I can’t stress this enough.

How to spend the day

After brunch, we made our way upstairs to the F1 HUB presented by Disney to browse this year’s exclusive merchandise. For the 2025 Las Vegas Grand Prix, Disney collaborated with Formula 1 on a limited-edition lineup, but I ended up getting a Mercedes sweater and a gray denim hat for my parents. Don’t miss the personalization bar, where you can add your name or initials to hats and select items, too.

Be prepared to wait in line – and don’t wait. If you skip today, there’s a good chance popular pieces will sell out, or you risk even longer lines. While some of the same merch appears on the racegrounds later in the weekend, options there are far more limited.

Race viewing

For an unforgettable practice-night experience, go to the Paddock Club, a premium viewing area perched above Turns 1–4 and directly over the paddock. Inside, enjoy all-inclusive dining (think salmon, pasta, charcuterie, steak and standout desserts) alongside Champagne and cocktails. I, for one, was geeking out as I’d seen this on TV and was now living it! Between track action, you can even test your skills on state-of-the-art racing simulators. The views alone are worth it: the paddock on one side, and sweeping views of the track and Strip on the other. Too cool!

After Free Practice wraps up, head to Caesars Palace to cap off the night at the F1 Arcade. This energetic, two-story space has more than 80 full-motion racing simulators. I took first place in two out of five races. Hardly grid-worthy, but still a thrill.

Left: Serina at the F1 Arcade. Right: Celebrity Chef Gordon Ramsay at his restaurant, Hell's Kitchen. Serina Patel/Lonely Planet (2)

Friday: qualifying

By Friday, the energy is electric. The Strip is fully taken over by the circuit, with fans lining up for activations and restaurants buzzing from morning to night.

Free Practice 3 starts at 4:30pm, so your day will start a bit earlier if you’d like to get settled before the Qualifying round.

Morning

If you haven’t explored much of the Strip yet, Friday morning is the perfect window. Wander through neighboring hotels, get a coffee and check out the Bellagio fountain show. You can also grab a quick bite before popping into fan activations like the Shoey Bar at Caesars Palace, a cool experience for F1 fans where you, too, can do a shoey (an Aussie tradition of chugging a drink out of your shoe)!

If you can snag a reservation, book Hell's Kitchen Trackside Lunch. You’ll be treated to Gordon Ramsay classics like scallops, beef Wellington and signature sides, all with views of on-track action. If you’re lucky, you might even catch a glimpse of the chef himself.

Race viewing

After lunch, head to the T-Mobile Zone at Sphere, which turns into a full-on party during qualifying. Between Free Practice and Qualifying, the stage features major artists (2025’s lineup included mgk, Balu Brigada and Lauv). T-Mobile customers can access Club Magenta, a covered lounge with race-day perks, a silent disco by Loud Luxury and views of the action on big screens or directly from Turns 7–9.

Evening

When the crowds peak, escape the chaos by heading to the Venetian, just steps from Sphere. The resort is home to several standout dining options, including Bazaar Meat by José Andrés, CUT by Wolfgang Puck, Miznon and Ivan Ramen. My pick: Ivan Ramen. After hours outside in the cold, there’s nothing better than warming up with a rich bowl of ramen.

Left: Layering up on race day. Right: Waiting for the race to start in the Skybox. Serina Patel/Lonely Planet (2)

Saturday: race day

This is the day you have waited for. The day you have prepared for. The day you put on your lucky pair of socks for and could barely sleep last night over.

Morning

Grab a quick coffee, layer up with your beanie and gloves, and head to the Strip to tick off any remaining must-see events. If you’ve reached F1 overload, take a breather at the Bellagio Conservatory or squeeze in some shopping at the Miracle Mile Shops.

Race viewing

Arrive at your race-viewing zone early. Road closures and security checks are inevitable, and if you’re anything like me, you’ll want to be seated in time to catch F1 Academy’s Race 2.

On race day, I watched from the Skybox, one of the Las Vegas Grand Prix’s top hospitality experiences, located across from the paddock and opposite the Paddock Club. More than 350 chefs create an all-inclusive menu with prime grill cuts, lobster dishes and standout desserts. The chocolate soufflé alone is worth the splurge.

Skybox access also includes entry to the East Harmon Zone and the Heineken Stage, which hosted performances by Shaggy and Mad Apple by Cirque du Soleil. From the viewing deck, I had a clear line of sight straight into the garages, and even watched Max Verstappen leap into his team’s arms after the race. Unreal.

Evening

Once the checkered flag drops, you can call it a night, or keep the celebration going at one of Las Vegas’ world-famous nightclubs like OMNIA, Hakkasan and LIV – the options are endless.









A Las Vegas welcome sign at the Grand Prix. Serina Patel/Lonely Planet

Sunday: head home and reflect

After my week in Las Vegas, I have a couple of recommendations as you plan.

Be flexible: Road closures change, crowds grow, and detours happen. Going with the flow makes the experience far more enjoyable.

Book ahead: Secure hotel rooms, dinner reservations and entertainment tickets months in advance. Hotels sell out quickly, and prime dinner slots at popular restaurants are hard to come by during race week.

Pack warm: Days may be warm, but nights get cold fast. Layer up, bring a hooded jacket, and pack a plastic poncho even if rain isn’t forecast.

Charge your portable chargers: You will likely be out for multiple hours, and plugs are limited.

Download the F1 Las Vegas App: It’s the easiest way to navigate race week, with schedules, maps and real-time updates in one place.

They are already accepting deposits for the 2026 race if you want to get ahead. Otherwise, stay tuned for the public ticket drop later this year.

And just like that, race week is over! It’s lights out, and away we go…

Serina visited Las Vegas on the invitation of The Las Vegas Grand Prix. Lonely Planet does not accept freebies in return for positive coverage.