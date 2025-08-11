Las Vegas resorts are as dazzling as they are diverse – which isn’t surprising, since they cater to everyone from luxury seekers to budget-conscious adventurers. Each resort in Las Vegas offers unique amenities and vibes, so whether you’re drawn to the iconic Strip or the historic charm of Downtown, the right choice can set the tone for your entire trip.

The Strip is Vegas' entertainment central, the epicenter of a place of limitless potential, where almost anything goes and time becomes elastic. Downtown – with its retro casinos, the vibrant Fremont Street Experience, cheaper digs, vintage shopping, cool museums and free entertainment galore – is where it all began, and an antidote the Strip’s over-the-top-ness.

Whether you’re here for five-star opulence, poolside parties or a more family-friendly adventure, here’s our guide to the perfect place to stay – and play – in the entertainment capital of the world.

The famous fountain show in front of the Bellagio. AR Pictures/Shutterstock

If money is no problem…

If you're in Vegas to indulge without limits, there’s no shortage of ultra-luxurious stays. At ARIA Resort & Casino, you’ll find a sleek, high-tech aesthetic with no discernible theme – rather a straight-up class act with top-tier dining. A short stroll away, the Bellagio continues to epitomize elegance with its world-famous fountains, a serene conservatory and botanic gardens that change with the seasons, and fine-art gallery. (The first two are free to experience even if you’re not ponying up as a resort guest.)

For something newer, the Fontainebleau Las Vegas has art deco flourishes that cost some $3.7 billion and took 16 years to complete. Over at Wynn, everything from the flower arrangements to the gourmet buffets feels exquisitely curated, a hallmark of Vegas magnate Steve Wynn’s signature style.

If you're craving space and sophistication with a quieter vibe, the all-suite Palazzo brings Italian-inspired design with a more understated approach than its showier neighbors.

Chandelier Bar at the Cosmopolitan. Antares_NS/Shutterstock

Where to find the hip crowd

For a younger crowd looking for nightlife, Instagrammable design, and a cool factor that can’t be faked, Vegas delivers in spades. Inside Park MGM, the boutique NoMad Las Vegas is a Strip newcomer, kitted out with lush, deluxe textures, plus a top-shelf bar and restaurant. In the middle of the Strip, The Cromwell announces its presence with a throwback-inspired decor that says “I'm cool” – then says it again.

The Cosmopolitan, with a museum-like design in which fun meets chic, is a favorite of the younger, cashed-up crowd. In revitalized Downtown, the Oasis at Gold Spike reinvents the classic motel with music-themed rooms and a laid-back pool scene. And if you're after a retro-cool experience, the historic El Cortez next door brings old-school Vegas charm into the modern era.

Mandalay Bay Resort beach and pool aerial view. Steve Boice/Shutterstock

Best resort swimming pools in Las Vegas

Vegas doesn’t do pools half-heartedly. In fact, they often feel like destinations in their own right. The “beach” at Mandalay Bay has 2700 tons of imported sand, artificial 6ft-high waves, a “beachfront” casino and lazy river. It doesn’t get more exotic or exclusive than the decadent beach club at Encore; book a cabana and soak up the ambience. Over at Caesars Palace, the Garden of the Gods pool complex offers seven Roman-inspired pools with everything from swim-up blackjack tables to pre-bookable cabanas.

If you're looking for something more adventurous, it’s tough to beat the 200,000-gallon shark tank (complete with a slide running through it) at the Golden Nugget. And for those who prefer relaxed lounging with a DJ soundtrack, Virgin Hotels Las Vegas boasts four inviting pools and a beach club with warm, soft sand and DJs spinning sick beats.

Gondolas on the Grand Canal at the Venetian. Bim/Getty Images

Where to stay in Las Vegas for a family vacation

Despite its adult reputation, Las Vegas has plenty to entertain the whole family. Budget-conscious travelers often land at Circus Circus, where kids can enjoy a water park, amusement rides and circus acts – all under one roof. Over at New York-New York, kids love the taxi-themed roller coaster and Big Apple arcade, while parents admire the replica of the iconic New York City skyline.

If you're aiming for a quieter, higher-end experience for your family, Four Seasons Hotel Las Vegas provides a luxurious retreat with a kids’ program, babysitting services and complimentary kids’ toiletries. The striking Luxor – the giant pyramid-shaped resort – has kid-friendly dining and entertainment befitting its Egyptian theme. And for spacious suites and family-oriented activities like gondola rides, the Venetian is another classic Las Vegas resort that kids will also love.

This article was adapted from Lonely Planet’s Southwest USA guidebook, published in August 2025.