Ah, Albuquerque. Once a quick weekend escape from my former home base in Las Vegas, Albuquerque first caught my eye on a spontaneous road trip and never let go.

In the fall, the high desert air carries the scent of roasting chile, cottonwoods shimmer gold along the Rio Grande, and the Sandia Mountains blush pink at dusk. What began as a convenient halfway stop became a regular pilgrimage.

Now, whenever I’m chasing that next long-weekend adventure, I find myself drawn back to this city where Indigenous heritage, frontier history and boundary-pushing cuisine meet beneath that seemingly endless New Mexico sky.

When to arrive: Aim to land Friday by early afternoon so you can ease into the weekend with daylight left for a first taste of Albuquerque’s chile-rich cuisine.

How to get from the airport: Albuquerque International Sunport sits about 20 minutes from downtown. Rideshare and taxis are plentiful, and rental cars give flexibility for mountain and valley day trips.

Getting around town: A car is helpful for reaching the Sandia foothills and balloon launch sites; rideshares and ABQ Ride buses work well in the central core.

Where to stay: ARRIVE Albuquerque is a stylishly restored downtown hotel with mid-century bones, sleek pendant lighting and a lively cocktail bar that draws locals and visitors alike.

What to pack: Light layers to balance crisp mornings, warm afternoons and cooler nights, sturdy walking shoes for Old Town’s periodic cobblestone stretches, sun protection and a refillable water bottle to combat the dry high-desert air.

Make your way to the Sandia Mountains. NayaDadara/Shutterstock

Day 1

Afternoon

Touch down and head straight to ARRIVE to drop your bags and soak in the retro-chic vibe. From there, cruise a few minutes north to beloved local institution Mary & Tito’s before it closes at 3 or 5 pm, depending on the day. Their red chile sauce has a cult following for good reason. Order it over enchiladas or folded into carne adovada and savor the earthy heat that defines New Mexican cooking.

If you need to stretch your legs after the flight, wander a few blocks through the nearby Sawmill District. Murals brighten old warehouse walls and independent shops, like Silver Sun, showcase Southwestern art and handmade jewelry.

After dark

Ease into the weekend with rooftop cocktails at G Tóti, only a short stroll from the hotel. As the sun sets, the Sandias glow a deep watermelon hue locals call the “Sandia effect.” For a mellow nightcap at ARRIVE, slip into a plush red chair at DWTNR Cocktail Bar & Lounge for a New Mexico-inspired cocktail or a craft beer – just don’t have too many as the rest of the weekend is action-packed.

Day 2

Morning

Fuel up with a velvety latte at Slow Burn Coffee Roasters. Their beans are roasted in-house, and the minimalist café hums with locals starting their weekend adventures. Just a few minutes away, grab a massive, chicharron-stuffed breakfast burrito at New Mexico Beef Jerky Company. Smothered in red chile sauce, it pairs perfectly with the morning’s first light over the mountains.

Hot-air balloons in Albuquerque. Gerckens-Photo-Hamburg/Shutterstock

How to spend the day

Drive about 20 minutes to the base of the Sandia Peak Tramway. The 15-minute ride glides above rugged canyons to the 10,378ft crest, unveiling 11,000 sq mil of desert and distant peaks. At the top, follow short trails through aromatic fir and aspen forests, pausing at overlooks where hawks ride the thermals. In autumn, the air is crisp and clear, making it easy to linger.

If you crave even more altitude, book a sunrise or sunset hot-air adventure with Rainbow Ryders, whose pilots have been launching balloons over Albuquerque for decades. Floating silently above the Rio Grande Valley as the city pulses below is pure magic and a quintessential local experience.

Indian Pueblo Cultural Center. Kit Leong/Shutterstock

Back on the ground, head to the Indian Pueblo Cultural Center. Spend time in the galleries learning how Pueblo communities have sustained their cultures for millennia then tour the vibrant courtyard art. At the on-site Indian Pueblo Kitchen, sample blue corn enchiladas while friendly staff explain the Indigenous foodways behind each dish. Before departing, browse the shop for handcrafted pottery or rugs from local artists.

Dinner

Reserve well in advance for Campo at Los Poblanos, set on a historic organic farm shaded by cottonwoods. Stroll the lavender fields before settling into a meal that showcases seasonal harvests from the property’s own gardens and neighboring farms. The Rio Grande Valley cuisine - think artisan cheeses, New Mexico beef and pasta dishes dashed with seasonal vegetables embodies the region’s agricultural roots.

After dark

Return downtown for a relaxed bar crawl. Start with a house-brewed pint at Ex Novo Brewing, where small-batch IPAs are poured amid artsy, color-splashed walls. Wander over to Sister Bar for live music or a late-night DJ set, then finish with a hidden-door adventure at Founders Speakeasy. The dim lighting and classic cocktails make a perfect toast to a high-desert Saturday – make sure to snag the evening’s secret password by RSVPing in advance.

Day 3

Morning

Join the locals queuing early at The Burque Bakehouse for buttery croissants and seasonal pastries that can include everything from a banana and miso butterscotch croissant to a plum-loaded Danish. Grab a second coffee and linger on the sidewalk as neighborhood cyclists roll past.

Explore the beauty of Old Town Albuquerque. Victoria Ditkovsky/Shutterstock

How to spend the day

Spend late morning exploring Old Town Albuquerque where adobe buildings date to the city’s 1706 founding. Beyond the central plaza, duck into shaded alleys to find quiet courtyards and artisan galleries selling ristras of dried chile and hand-woven rugs. For lunch, choose counter-service sandwiches and specialty groceries at Tiny Grocer or settle in for traditional New Mexican plates at Church Street Café, housed in a centuries-old adobe.

Families or anyone curious about hands-on science will love the nearby Explora Science Center. Interactive exhibits on physics, music and engineering make it easy to lose an hour or two experimenting.

Before dinner, unwind with a mindful tea service at Lost Cultures Tea Bar. The serene minimalist space and globally sourced leaves – used for everything from kombucha to cocktails - provide a gentle pause before your final feast.

Dinner

Close out the weekend at Mesa Provisions, a neighborhood favorite blending Southwest flavors with modern technique. Menus change weekly but often feature wood-roasted meats, seasonal vegetables and ever-creative small plates. Pair your meal with a glass of wine from its celebrated wine menu and raise a glass to the high-desert weekend you won’t soon forget.