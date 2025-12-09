Shimmering turquoise lakes, epic mountain vistas and outstanding outdoor activities of all kinds – these are a few of the things that put the Canadian Rockies on bucket lists for travelers from all over. Banff National Park and Lake Louise may be the familiar names out here, but these are also the destinations that draw the people. Banff alone gets 4.3 million visitors annually. And that translates to crowds on popular hiking trails, jam-packed sidewalks and hard to get restaurant reservations in town.

Less than a 1-hour drive from Calgary, Kananaskis Country – or K-Country as it is sometimes called – is easy to get to and has everything that Banff and Lake Louis have, just less…at least in terms of crowds. In the foothills and front ranges of Alberta’s Rocky Mountains, K-Country covers 4200 sq km of wilderness, crisscrossed with trail systems, dotted with alpine waters and anchored by Kananaskis Village, which was built for the 1988 Winter Olympics and hosted the G7 Summit (for the second time) in 2025. Base yourself in the tiny hamlet and you’ll have restaurants, bars and a spa all within a 5-minute stroll.

Advertisement

Get ready to explore this natural wonderland with our guide to Kananaskis Country.

Kananaskis in autumn. Maralee Park/Shutterstock

When should I go to Kananaskis?

Kananaskis is spectacular year-round. Summer (July and August) means hiking, boating, white-water rafting and horseback riding, plus making s’mores at the village campfire. Late September is when the region’s abundant alpine larches turn bright golden yellow, attracting hikers and photographers to witness the stunning autumn scenery. Winter comes early in the Rockies, around late October, and brings everything snow related: downhill skiing, snowboarding, Nordic skiing, ice-skating, tobogganing, riding in sleighs and donning snow shoes.

The holiday season takes it up a few notches in Kananaskis Village, especially for families. “Merry Kananaskis” means that in addition to the twinkling lights, snow-covered trees and ice-skating on the village pond, there’s a holiday train chugging around the village, and the calendar is stuffed with activities like themed bingo, holiday movie night, ornament making and cookie decorating. Keep an eye out for Santa’s reindeer and sightings of Mr and Mrs Claus. There are even elves to tuck in the kids (really).

How much time should I spend in Kananaskis? Can I also get to Banff and Lake Louise?

Kananaskis Country is so close to Calgary that you could come for the weekend, but with 3 to 4 days, you can maximize your outdoor activities.

Advertisement

If you’re wondering if you can visit both Kananaskis and Banff or Lake Louise: yes, you can do it all. It’s about a 75-minute drive from Kananaskis Village to Banff Town. I suggest spending a night or two in busy Banff and Lake Louise first, followed by a few relaxing nights in Kananaskis.

Is it easy to get in and around Kananaskis?

The closest airport for Kananaskis is Calgary International, and having a car will allow you to get the most out of your time in the area. That said, if you base yourself in Kananaskis Village at the Black Diamond Club or Pomeroy Kananaskis Mountain Lodge, all the village restaurants and shops and the Nordic Spa are within walking distance, and the free Kananaskis Shuttle Bus will take you to key spots in the region year-round.

Top things to do in Kananaskis

Barrier Lake in Kananaskis Country, Alberta. BGSmith/Shutterstock

Get outdoors

There’s basically every kind of outdoor activity that you can think of here and maybe a few you don’t know exist. Kananaskis Outfitters offers guided hikes and rents gear for summer and winter sports. One of the great things about Kananaskis is that there are activities for all skill levels. That means hiking trails like the 1.5km paved Rim Trail, accessible right from the village, up to intermediate and challenging hikes throughout Kananaskis’ nine provincial parks. There’s also kayaking, canoeing and stand-up paddleboarding at Barrier Lake and horseback riding at Boundary Ranch.

In winter, there are the thrills of downhill skiing and also beginner and intermediate ski areas at Nakiska ski resort, which was designed for the Olympic alpine events. Nearby, the Canmore Nordic Centre has cross-country trails for every level as well as lessons and equipment rental.

Bliss out at a spa

It's always a good time for a soaking session at the 50,000-sq-ft Scandinavian-style Kananaskis Nordic Spa. There are steam and sauna cabins, multiple outdoor heated pools for blissful relaxation or a cold plunge, as well as fireside lounging and an on-site wellness bistro that serves food and cocktails. It’s perfect any time of year though the cold plunge might be more appealing before the air temperatures dip. Options include a twilight soak until 9pm so you can achieve full relaxation after a day of activities.

King Creek Ridge in Kananaskis Country, Alberta. AdeJ Artventure/Shutterstock

Go on a medicine hike

Sign up for a guided hike with Indigenous-owned Mahican Trails, and a short walk will open your eyes to the bounty of the forest. If you’re lucky, you’ll be matched with Jordan Ede, a member of Alberta’s Victoire Callihou Cree Clan, who will regale you with stories about learning plant medicine from his mother, a knowledge keeper and the founder of Mahican Trails. Many of his stories endearingly involve his own maladies and how he was cured.

Stay at the Black Diamond Club

In Kananaskis Village, the Black Diamond Club is the hotel within a hotel at the Kananaskis Mountain Lodge. Its accommodations are clubby and cozy, in an alpine lodge style, with luxurious bathrooms. The exclusive lounge has a fireplace and board games, and your stay includes an intimate breakfast buffet, aprés-adventure appetizers and postdinner desserts. Premium services at the Black Diamond Club include an adventure concierge to help plan and coordinate your outdoor fun. All visitors can take yoga, Pilates and high-intensity interval classes, or participate in select family and kids activities, like floating cinema, trivia night and family movie night. The Black Diamond Club is a 5-minute walk past the landscaped pond to the lodge's Nordic Spa and to the resort’s five restaurants.

Clockwise from top left: Troll Falls in Kananaskis Country, Alberta. Marmot Creek along the Troll Falls trail. Starting a fire in Kananaskis Country. Birch trees on the trail to Troll Falls. Credits clockwise from top left: Kris Wiktor/Shutterstock, melissamn/Shutterstock, Caroline Trefler/Lonely Planet, melissamn/Shutterstock

My favorite thing to do in Kananaskis

I’m a city girl who loves getting outdoors, so I’m all in for summertime hiking, biking and boating. It’s not a real vacation for me if I’m not working up a sweat. The added bonus on this trip was a "survival hike" with Gemma from Kananaskis Outfitters. We hiked to the several waterfalls along the Troll Falls trail, then learned how to build a shelter and start a fire with a flint, cotton balls and a bit of Vaseline. It was a blast – no, not a literal blast, just a small flame.

How much money do I need for Kananaskis?

The Canadian dollar (C$) exchange rate means that euros and US dollars go far in Alberta. And if you’re a skier, it’s definitely worth noting that lift passes in Kananaskis are significantly less expensive than in the US.

Do factor in the expense of a Kananaskis Conservation Pass: all vehicles parked in Kananaskis County need one of these year-round; fees support trail upkeep, visitors services and local conservation efforts. A day pass is C$15 per vehicle, and an annual pass is C$90 and covers up to three vehicles.