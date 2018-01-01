Private Day Tour: Kosgoda Balapitiya and Galle from Hikkaduwa

You will be starting your tour from Hikkaduwa at 8:30 am. Your chauffeur will be picking you up from your hotel and driving you to Balapitiya. You will reach the Madu River by 9:00 am and will embark on a one-hour river safari. This area of Balapitiya has a rich and dense ecosystem with swampy waters that support entire forests of mangroves, crocodiles, boars and marsh animals, and a large variety of waterbirds; including cormorants and pelicans. You will be travelling through secretive waterways created by mangrove tunnels and viewing tiny islands; some with temples or cinnamon pluckers, who you can buy fresh cinnamon from. You may also visit the fish massage parlour that stands on stilts, stretched over a portion of the river. Once you have disembarked from your boat, you will be travelling to Unawatuna, which is a one hour drive away. You will get there by 11:00 am and be spending an hour on the beach. You can bring a beach towel and some sunscreen if you wish to get a tan, or you can simply jog down the beach enjoying the fresh sea air, and bright warm sun. At 12:00 pm you will be heading to a hotel of your choice in Unawatuna to have lunch. There are quite a few hotels that serve great seafood too. You can select one according to your budget, as it will be at your own cost. At 1:10 pm you will be proceeding to the city of Galle. You will get there by 1:30 pm and will be viewing the various attractions of this picturesque colonial era city. Some of the most important places you will see are the Galle Fort which is a UNESCO World Heritage Site, the Galle Lighthouse, the National Maritime Museum, the Dutch Reformed Church, and more; all while walking through beautifully historic cobblestoned streets with their Dutch names. At 3:00 pm you will be leaving for Meetiyagoda. You will reach Meetiyagoda by 4:30 pm, and will be spending a productive 40 minutes there. Get some new appreciation for the jewels that adorn your favourite pieces with this visit to the moonstone mines of Meetiyagoda.See the deep shafts where the stones are mined. Learn more about the rare 'blue flash' moonstones that are mined in the area. Watch the miners wash and sift the mined stones to get those of the best quality. Hear more about the difficulties faced by the miners. Grab the opportunity to purchase some marvellous pieces; though you will need to haggle to get a reasonable price. This tour shows you the traditions of one of the oldest trades in Sri Lankan history - gem mining. At 5:10 pm you will be beginning your drive back to Hikkaduwa. You’ll get back to the hotel by 5:30 pm, completing your tour.