Surrounded by an 830-mile-long (1335km-long) coastline and enveloped by thick, mossy tropical forests, the small but remarkable island of Sri Lanka is a nature lover’s dream.

Many travelers flock to its famous beaches, framed by coconut trees and flecked with rocky cliffs, for all the right reasons. Five out of seven sea-turtle species in the world come ashore here to nest and forage. Pods of spinner dolphins playfully leap out of the water. Fin whales – and occasionally the blue whale, the largest animal on earth – ply the surrounding ocean.

Those heading inland can tackle relatively easy, multiday treks through tea estates; rafting adventures on the Kelani River; and bike rides across remote, far-flung islands like Delft. You can even trek through this tropical island’s last patch of wilderness.

Get inspired to gear up and take on these top outdoor adventures in Sri Lanka.

A rare leopard sighting in Sri Lanka. Matt Munro for Lonely Planet

1. Trek through Sri Lanka’s last primary rainforest

Thousands of tourists flock to southern Sri Lanka’s idyllic beaches; fewer venture into the province’s lush, deep interiors. Only three hours from the capital Colombo, the UNESCO-listed Sinharaja Forest Reserve stretches over a series of ridges and stream-filled valleys – and is the island’s last remaining virgin rainforest. Indeed, some 60% of the tree species in this biodiverse hot spot are endemic to the land, while the rainy, muggy dense growth provides a habitat for about half of the island’s butterfly species (many of them rare) and mammals like the purple-faced langur and elusive leopard. Bird watchers are easily rewarded here: the thick greenery hosts 19 out of Sri Lanka’s 20 endemic bird species, including blue magpies and wood pigeons.

From Colombo, the closest entrance is located 72 miles (116km) south in the small town of Kalawana, where tourism infrastructure is limited. Instead, head to Deniyaya, easily accessible from both Galle and Matara. Guides are mandatory for jungle trekking; hire one at the park entrance.

Planning tip: Sinharaja has lodges for every budget, and the family-run Rainforest Hideaway, next to a cascading river, is particularly charming. Also look out for the region’s kithul-(fishtail palm–) tapping industry, which involves skilled workers climbing tall, swaying kithul palms to collect the sap from the palm’s flowers. You can drink the mildly alcoholic sap (toddy), which is boiled down to prepare a sweet, dark brown syrup and jaggery.

Walking the Pekoe Trail, Sri Lanka. Thetriggerhappydoc/Shutterstock

2. Walk miles and miles through tea estates

As Sri Lanka aims to shift its tourism profile by focusing on sustainable, nature-driven experiences, the country’s first long-distance hiking route is a major achievement. The 185-mile-long (298km-long) Pekoe Trail – named after the highly graded variety of black tea – runs through a network of already-existing dirt roads and footpaths from Kandy to Nuwara Eliya. Thanks to grants from foreign aid agencies, the trail was mapped, signposted and opened to the public in March 2024.

Each day consists of four to six hours of relatively easy walking, with moderately challenging sections. While anyone is welcome to set off on the entire length of the trail, it’s divided into 22 stages that are easier to navigate in shorter stints. The first stage begins at the Ceylon Tea Museum, which is housed in a tea factory built in 1925 near Kandy. Things get more remote from there: Stage 10 begins at a remote village in the heart of the tea country and runs through wild grasslands and patches of mountain forests in Horton Plains National Park. These mist-swathed landscapes are crisscrossed by a network of streams and waterfalls like Baker’s Falls. With (extreme) luck, you might even spot a leopard.

Wherever and for however long you walk the trail, you’ll pass through impressive mountain landscapes dotted with tea gardens, shrines, temples and churches. The views are undoubtedly spectacular – yet for a more mindful experience, be curious about the difficult history of the tea industry in the region. Members of these tea-estate communities were first brought to the island by British colonizers to work in the plantations in the mid-19th century – and for years, struggled to be recognized as Sri Lankan citizens.

Planning tip: You don’t necessarily need a guide as the trail is well marked, and even has its own mobile app (for Android and iOS), plus a website with up-to-date information and recommended accommodations. By hiring a guide, though, you’ll learn more about the culture and traditions of the land you’ll be traversing.

Surfing at Arugam Bay, Sri Lanka. Devaka Seneviratne/Shutterstock

3. Ride the waves at some of Asia’s best surf breaks

With a dramatic shoreline that’s home to reef breaks and warm waters, Sri Lanka is a year-round surfing destination. During the high tourist season from December to April, the south coast comes to life with high swells in towns like Ahangama, Weligama and Midigama, with plenty of affordable accommodations hosting surf camps. Further south, Hiriketiya has emerged as the island’s newest – and coolest – surf village, with stylish cafes, groovy bars and design-led boutique hotels.

From May until October, consistent swells shift to the east coast, with dry, sunny days making for optimal conditions. Arugam Bay is the main surfing destination on this part of the island. Here, you’ll find plenty of varied surf spots: less-busy Whisky Point is perfect for intermediate surfers, while Peanut Farm, with its picturesque boulders, sees many surf schools setting up camps.

Planning tip: Arugam Bay gets busy, so come at the start of the season for fewer crowds at spots like Okanda. You’ll also have the opportunity to spot wildlife in nearby Kumana National Park.

Rafting along the Kelani River, Sri Lanka. INTREEGUE Photography/Shutterstock

4. Go white-water rafting in a rainforest

A 2½-hour drive from Colombo along twisty roads takes you to Kitulgala, a small town surrounded by rainforest. While the town took a star turn when it served as a shooting location for the 1950s movie The Bridge on the River Kwai, today Kitulgala is known for one thing: white-water rafting. The Kelani River’s strong, easily accessible rapids rush through forested villages here, and rafting season here runs from May to December. Seek out a reputable tour organizer like Paddle Sri Lanka.

If you’re into more intense adventures, you can find them here: think jungle hikes, canyoning, zip-lining and waterfall abseiling. The surrounding rainforest’s rich avian life will delight bird-watchers, while city families come for the weekend to camp and bathe in Kitulgala’s icy-cold streams.

Planning tip: If you are looking for yet more outdoor experiences, Kitulgala is an ideal stop-off point before tackling the arduous, 5500-step ascent of Adam’s Peak at sunrise.

A hawksbill turtle off the east coast of Sri Lanka. Ashi Tilake/Shutterstock

5. Snorkel in the Indian Ocean

Most of Sri Lanka’s top snorkeling spots are found in offshore coral reefs in northern and eastern regions. Along the east coast, Pigeon Island, just 3280ft (1km) off the coast of Nilaveli, is particularly noteworthy. Declared a national park in 2003, Pigeon Island is home to blacktip reef sharks and hawksbill turtles that navigate by some of the island’s best coral reefs. The 2½-mile-long (4km-long) stretch of powdery, golden sand in Nilaveli might be the country’s best beach, and has charming beachfront cabanas.

Along the south coast, Unwatuna is also a great place for snorkelers and scuba divers. And about 65ft (20m) off the shore from Dalawella Beach here, you can swim with sea turtles. Just remember to maintain distance and avoid touching these gentle but wild animals.

Planning tip: Arrange your diving and snorkeling trips in Unawatuna with Seahorse Divers, whose certified instructors have over two decades of experience.

Wild horses on Delft Island (Neduntheevu), Sri Lanka. CdigitalArts/Shutterstock

6. Cycle across Jaffna Peninsula’s remote islands

Ravaged by a nearly three-decade-long armed conflict, Sri Lanka’s north was off-limits for tourists for a long time. Yet in recent years, Jaffna has cropped up as a promising cultural destination. Home to a large Tamil community, Jaffna has traditions, customs and cuisine that are set apart from the rest of the island. Much of the region’s charm lies in its rural countryside, dotted with small farms, holy baths and ornate temples. Also of note are the north’s many small, offshore islands – including the 7-mile-long (11km-long) Delft (locally called Neduntheevu).

This coral-reef island is a slow traveler’s dream, and best explored via leisurely bicycle rides through village streets. (You’ll notice most local homes have fences made of sun-bleached corals.) As with many places in Sri Lanka, it’s worthwhile to keep in mind the painful recent history of the Tamil-speaking region.

If you’re craving more island time, hop on a 30-minute tuk-tuk ride from Jaffna’s bustling center to Mandaitivu, which is surrounded by crystal-clear waters. Here, Borassus Nature Huts come with thatched-roofed cabins, open-air showers, local food and bicycles to explore the nearly 3-sq-mile (8-sq-km) island.

Planning tip: Public ferries to Delft leave from Kurikadduwan Jetty three times a day: at 8am, 2:30pm and 4pm. Ferries are limited to 100 passengers and Delft locals come first – but unless it’s a busy holiday period you’re almost certain to snag a spot.

Diyaluma Falls, near Ella, Sri Lanka. Peter116/Shutterstock

7. Chase waterfalls in the Hill Country

Most of Sri Lanka’s impressive waterfalls lie deep in the hilly jungles – but they promise a gorgeous reward for anyone ambitious enough to reach them. Adventurous locals frequent the craggy forested peaks and terraced paddy fields of the Knuckles Mountain Range (locally known as the Dumbara Mountain Range) to chase cascading falls, such as the twin falls of Jodu Ella at the mountains’ foothills.

To trek here, a guide is a necessity, and most guided tours start from Kandy or Matale. Yet a guide from the surrounding villages will have a better understanding of the terrain, climate and culture of the forest; we recommend Nipuna Knuckles Trekking. Your hotel or homestay can arrange a guide for you, too.

If multiday trekking is too much, head to Bomburu Ella, a 30-minute drive east of Nuwara Eliya. It’s perhaps the country’s widest waterfall, and it takes about 30 minutes to climb to the main fall – but you can take your time and stop at one of the several stalls along the way selling tea and snacks.

If you are in Ella, drive south to gaze at the 722ft-fall (220m-tall) Diyaluma Falls from the motorable road. Experienced hikers can climb to the top of the waterfall, with different levels and pools for a dip during the ascent.

Planning tip: Bring repellents and leech socks to guard against pests, especially if trekking in the Hill Country during the rainy season.