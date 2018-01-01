Udawalawe National Park Adventure from Galle

We arrange this Udawalawa National park tip as 2 sessions from Galle. Morning and afternoon session. for morning session Your driver will pick you up from your hotel in Galle or in the nearby area around 3.00am. In the morning 6.00am Reach to The Park and start the morning session of safari, board into the Safari Jeep and 3-hour of wildlife spotting in Udawalawe National Park. Early-morning arrival gives you a better chance in some months of the year of seeing some of the Park's wild animals, including elephants, sloth bears, sambar deer, wild boar, water buffalo, jungle fowl, eagles, monitors, and crocodiles with amazing colorful Nature with morning sunrise. if you are looking forward to the afternoon session of the safari, we will pick you up around 8.30am from your staying location in Galle reach to the park 11.30am. after the lunch start the afternoon session of the safari. we will inform and advise you about the which session is better for your trip by taking in into consideration of current climate and other several environmental conditions in the Udawalawa national park area which cause wildlife appearance.Please Note: we give the priority to guest requests when arranging the National Park Trip. therefore you could choose your safari session according to your travel schedule.Stopping for lunch en-route in Udawalawe (own cost). If you wish, you have the option to spend 45 minutes at Udawalawe Elephant Transit Home (own cost), which was set up with help from the Born Free Foundation and looks after orphaned elephant calves until they are strong enough to survive in their natural habitat. If you do morning session you will be back to your staying hotel at Galle around 1.30pm. otherwise if you do afternoon session of safari, you will be back to your staying hotel at Galle around 7.30pm. you will arrive back in Galle, where you will be dropped off at your hotel.given time might be changed upon weather and traffic condition.