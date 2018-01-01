Welcome to The South
Galle, an utterly captivating walled city replete with historic interest, is undoubtedly the South's cultural highlight, but there's also astonishing Buddhist-inspired art in lonely caves and the sacred precinct of Kataragama, an important pilgrimage town.
No matter what you’re after you’ll find it here. Surfers return year after year to pursue the perfect break. There's the chance to see blue whales surging through offshore swells and turtles crawling onto moonlit beaches. Meanwhile, in the national parks, leopards move like spirits in the night and elephants trumpet across the forest to acclaim the first light of day.
Yala National Park Adventure from Galle
We arrange this Yala National park tip as 2 sessions from Galle. Morning and afternoon session. for morning session Your driver will pick you up from your hotel in Galle or in the nearby area around 3.00am. In the morning 6.00am Reach to The Park and start the morning session of safari, board into the Safari Jeep and 3-4 hour of wildlife spotting in Yala National Park. Early-morning arrival gives you a better chance in some months of the year of seeing some of the Park's wild animals, including elephants, sloth bears, sambar deer, wild boar, water buffalo, jungle fowl, eagles, monitors, and crocodiles with amazing colorful Nature. if you are looking forward to the afternoon session of the safari, we will pick you up around 8.00am from your staying location in Galle reach to the park 11.30am. after the lunch start the afternoon session of the safari. we will inform and advise you about the which session is better for your trip by taking in into consideration of current climate and other several environmental conditions in the Yala national park area which cause wildlife appearance.Please Note: we give the priority to guest requests when arranging the National Park Trip. therefore you could choose your safari session according to your travel schedule.Stopping for lunch en-route in Yala(own cost). you have an option to stop by WauruKannala Temple to see the massive statue of Buddha and Image house. spend 30 minutes there. (Entrance fee your own cost)If you do morning session you will be back to your staying hotel at Galle around 2.30pm. otherwise, if you do afternoon session of safari, you will be back to your staying hotel at Galle around 9.00pm. given time might be changed upon weather and traffic condition.
Udawalawe National Park Adventure from Galle
We arrange this Udawalawa National park tip as 2 sessions from Galle. Morning and afternoon session. for morning session Your driver will pick you up from your hotel in Galle or in the nearby area around 3.00am. In the morning 6.00am Reach to The Park and start the morning session of safari, board into the Safari Jeep and 3-hour of wildlife spotting in Udawalawe National Park. Early-morning arrival gives you a better chance in some months of the year of seeing some of the Park's wild animals, including elephants, sloth bears, sambar deer, wild boar, water buffalo, jungle fowl, eagles, monitors, and crocodiles with amazing colorful Nature with morning sunrise. if you are looking forward to the afternoon session of the safari, we will pick you up around 8.30am from your staying location in Galle reach to the park 11.30am. after the lunch start the afternoon session of the safari. we will inform and advise you about the which session is better for your trip by taking in into consideration of current climate and other several environmental conditions in the Udawalawa national park area which cause wildlife appearance.Please Note: we give the priority to guest requests when arranging the National Park Trip. therefore you could choose your safari session according to your travel schedule.Stopping for lunch en-route in Udawalawe (own cost). If you wish, you have the option to spend 45 minutes at Udawalawe Elephant Transit Home (own cost), which was set up with help from the Born Free Foundation and looks after orphaned elephant calves until they are strong enough to survive in their natural habitat. If you do morning session you will be back to your staying hotel at Galle around 1.30pm. otherwise if you do afternoon session of safari, you will be back to your staying hotel at Galle around 7.30pm. you will arrive back in Galle, where you will be dropped off at your hotel.given time might be changed upon weather and traffic condition.
Half-Day Lagoon and Village Cycling Tour in Galle
Start your tour at 8:30am for Morning Departure or 2:30 pm for Afternoon Departure. After a short briefing, you start tour with our experienced English-speaking local guide who takes you through small dirt roads to a small local village to lagoon and mangroves. Along the way you can ask your local guide about the plants, animals, culture or anything about this country. In addition to the lagoon, you will also stop over at an ancient rock temple where you can learn more about Buddhism. During this tour, you will also experience the local biodiversity in Sri Lanka- mangrove forest, topical palms, ferns and lots of coconut trees. Throughout this journey you will pass through lush green paddy fields, a big part of people's life here in south Sri Lanka. After cycling around the lagoon you will visit a traditional coconut factory witnessing the coconuts being soaked and sorted and made into rope. A short journey on the main road and a stop for a refreshing king coconut winds down your tour before you head back to final destination.
Whale Watching Cruise from Galle
Depart from your hotel in Galle or Unawatuna bright and early at 5:30am for this 6-hour whale watching cruise. Arrive at Mirissa Harbor and board the comfortable 50-foot (15-meter) passenger vessel. The ship is equipped with life jackets and all necessary safety equipment. With the warm southwest breeze blowing and the bright blue ocean unfurling below, enjoy a complimentary continental breakfast with morning tea onboard. Take plenty of time to gaze out on the water and spot blue whales, humpback whales, killer whales, and whale sharks. Perhaps you’ll also be able to see dolphins or sea turtles.
Udawalawe Private Safari Tour From Galle
Udawalawe safari jeep tour runs twice a day. One in the morning which starts at 06:00hrs and one in the evening which starts at 15:00hrs and last for 4 hours. Given times can be adjusted as per customer requirements. The starting times we have mentioned above are the most suitable times to spot lots of wild animals. Our tour guide will pick you up from your accommodation in Galle and drop you off to the same place after the safari. All the safari jeeps are equipped with elevated seats and safety bars for your safety and have disability access ladders. You will have a fully comfy private safari jeep with 6 seats to yourself and a expert tour guide and tracker who speaks fluent English. Maximum passengers allowed for one jeep is 6. Our attentive staff will help you out with everything you need to make your holiday in Sri Lanka a happier and memorable experience and to fulfill your interest to see free and happy wild animals in Udawalawe National Park. Please note that admission tickets to enter the park is not included with this tour package and you will have to buy them at the park gate.
Galle Fort and City Cycling Tour
Your tour starts at 2:30pm.After a short briefing with your experienced English-speaking local guide, you will ride to Galle city (approx. 5km on Galle matara main road on the south coast). Along the route you will see many activities of the local people and fishermen. After you reach Galle city, you will visit Galle Fort, cycling along the seaside towards the old warehouse entrance. Galle Fort covers an area of 52 hectares (130 acres). Learn about some important heritage monuments in the fort, including the Dutch Reformed Church, the old Dutch government house, the residence of the Commander, the National Maritime Museum, the Old Dutch Hospital, the Meera Mosque, the All Saints Anglican Church, the Clock Tower and the Galle Lighthouse.It usually takes a full day to explore Galle Fort properly, but you will be able to cycle leisurely to cover most of the area in a few hours. After cycling inside the Galle Fort, you will come out from the new entrance that was constructed in 1873, which is used until today. Before your tour ends, you will also visit the Murugan Hindu Temple and the fruit market and vegetable market.