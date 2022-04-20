Shop
Tangalla is the gateway to the wide-open spaces and wide-open beaches of southeast Sri Lanka. It's the last town of any size before Hambantota and has some old-world charm. But you're really here to find your perfect beach, and there are several nearby.
Dangling off a rocky crag 16km northwest of Tangalla and nestled away among a green forest of coconut trees are the peaceful rock temples of Mulkirigala…
The shady Rest House was once home to the Dutch administrators. It’s one of the oldest rest houses in the country, and was originally built (as a plate on…
Follow Harbour Rd around the point and into the military area (which is usually wide open); there are great vistas from this viewpoint along the grassy…
This temple has fine harbour views.
In the centre of town.