Tangalla & Around

Shop

Get even more with a Lonely Planet guide.

Shop Book
Extremely beautiful sunset under the coconut plams on Sri Lanka beach.; Shutterstock ID 231391522; Your name (First / Last): Josh Vogel; Project no. or GL code: 56530; Network activity no. or Cost Centre: Online-Design; Product or Project: 65050/7529/Josh Vogel/LP.com Destination Galleries

Shutterstock / Volodymyr Goinyk

Overview

Tangalla is the gateway to the wide-open spaces and wide-open beaches of southeast Sri Lanka. It's the last town of any size before Hambantota and has some old-world charm. But you're really here to find your perfect beach, and there are several nearby.

Attractions

Must-see attractions

  • Staircase at the Mulkirigala rock temple.

    Mulkirigala Rock Temples

    Tangalla & Around

    Dangling off a rocky crag 16km northwest of Tangalla and nestled away among a green forest of coconut trees are the peaceful rock temples of Mulkirigala…

  • Rest House

    Rest House

    Tangalla & Around

    The shady Rest House was once home to the Dutch administrators. It’s one of the oldest rest houses in the country, and was originally built (as a plate on…

  • Viewpoint

    Viewpoint

    Tangalla & Around

    Follow Harbour Rd around the point and into the military area (which is usually wide open); there are great vistas from this viewpoint along the grassy…

View more attractions

Plan with a local