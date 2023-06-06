Matara

Matara is a busy, booming and sprawling commercial town that owes almost nothing to tourism – which can make it a fascinating window on modern Sri Lankan life. Matara’s main attractions are its ramparts, Dutch architecture, a well-preserved fort and its street life.

  • Star Fort in Matara.

    Star Fort

    Matara

    This fort was built by the Dutch to compensate for deficiencies in the neighbouring rampart, but it’s so small it could only have protected a handful of…

  • The gardens, lawn and pillars of the local popular Nupe Market, a grand old historical Dutch colonial building and center of trade for centuries.

    Old Dutch Trade Centre

    Matara

    On the western side of town, this magnificent T-shaped building (once the town's market) will fascinate architectural buffs: it has an imposing, steeply…

  • Matara Fort

    Matara Fort

    Matara

    This historic, though run-down district, was once the heart of Dutch, and later British, Matara. There are no real sights, but it's an intriguing area…

  • Weherahena Temple

    Weherahena Temple

    Matara

    On the east side of Matara, turn inland 1km off the main road for this gaudy temple that features an artificial cave decorated with about 200 cartoon-like…

  • Dutch Rampart

    Dutch Rampart

    Matara

    The smallish Dutch rampart occupies the promontory separating the Nilwala Ganga from the sea. Built in the 18th century to protect the VOC’s kachcheri …

  • Polhena Beach

    Polhena Beach

    Matara

    The best beach in the area is a small sandy cove that's sheltered by a reef offshore. There's good snorkelling in the bay, and though visibility is not…

  • Parey Dewa

    Parey Dewa

    Matara

    A pedestrian bridge near the bus station leads to a small island, Parey Dewa (Rock in Water), which is home to a tiny Buddhist temple with a very fancy…

  • Temple

    Temple

    Matara

    This modest structure overlooks the river.

