Welcome to Unawatuna
Years of insensitive development, however, have resulted in an unappealing sprawl of concrete hotels and restaurants packed together right on the shore, blocking views of the bay in many spots.
Erosion caused by the construction of ill-advised breakwaters have also hit Unawatuna hard, causing massive loss of sand to its fabled beaches. By 2012 the resort was in a poor state. But recent initiatives have certainly improved things, as the authorities have pumped sand from deep water offshore to widen the beach, which is now looking in better shape than it has for years.
Atmosphere-wise, Unawatuna is lively without being rowdy: think sunset drinks rather than all-night raves.
Top experiences in Unawatuna
Amazing hotels and hostels
Food and drink
Unawatuna activities
Whale Watching Cruise from Galle
Depart from your hotel in Galle or Unawatuna bright and early at 5:30am for this 6-hour whale watching cruise. Arrive at Mirissa Harbor and board the comfortable 50-foot (15-meter) passenger vessel. The ship is equipped with life jackets and all necessary safety equipment. With the warm southwest breeze blowing and the bright blue ocean unfurling below, enjoy a complimentary continental breakfast with morning tea onboard. Take plenty of time to gaze out on the water and spot blue whales, humpback whales, killer whales, and whale sharks. Perhaps you’ll also be able to see dolphins or sea turtles.
Private Day Tour: Kosgoda Balapitiya and Galle from Hikkaduwa
You will be starting your tour from Hikkaduwa at 8:30 am. Your chauffeur will be picking you up from your hotel and driving you to Balapitiya. You will reach the Madu River by 9:00 am and will embark on a one-hour river safari. This area of Balapitiya has a rich and dense ecosystem with swampy waters that support entire forests of mangroves, crocodiles, boars and marsh animals, and a large variety of waterbirds; including cormorants and pelicans. You will be travelling through secretive waterways created by mangrove tunnels and viewing tiny islands; some with temples or cinnamon pluckers, who you can buy fresh cinnamon from. You may also visit the fish massage parlour that stands on stilts, stretched over a portion of the river. Once you have disembarked from your boat, you will be travelling to Unawatuna, which is a one hour drive away. You will get there by 11:00 am and be spending an hour on the beach. You can bring a beach towel and some sunscreen if you wish to get a tan, or you can simply jog down the beach enjoying the fresh sea air, and bright warm sun. At 12:00 pm you will be heading to a hotel of your choice in Unawatuna to have lunch. There are quite a few hotels that serve great seafood too. You can select one according to your budget, as it will be at your own cost. At 1:10 pm you will be proceeding to the city of Galle. You will get there by 1:30 pm and will be viewing the various attractions of this picturesque colonial era city. Some of the most important places you will see are the Galle Fort which is a UNESCO World Heritage Site, the Galle Lighthouse, the National Maritime Museum, the Dutch Reformed Church, and more; all while walking through beautifully historic cobblestoned streets with their Dutch names. At 3:00 pm you will be leaving for Meetiyagoda. You will reach Meetiyagoda by 4:30 pm, and will be spending a productive 40 minutes there. Get some new appreciation for the jewels that adorn your favourite pieces with this visit to the moonstone mines of Meetiyagoda.See the deep shafts where the stones are mined. Learn more about the rare 'blue flash' moonstones that are mined in the area. Watch the miners wash and sift the mined stones to get those of the best quality. Hear more about the difficulties faced by the miners. Grab the opportunity to purchase some marvellous pieces; though you will need to haggle to get a reasonable price. This tour shows you the traditions of one of the oldest trades in Sri Lankan history - gem mining. At 5:10 pm you will be beginning your drive back to Hikkaduwa. You’ll get back to the hotel by 5:30 pm, completing your tour.
Private Small-Group Sri Lanka Whale-Watching Tour
This private Whale Watching Cruise is for people who are interested in taking a private cruise just for his or her group and staying hotels around Galle, Unawatuna, Hikkaduwa, Koggala and Mirissa. Hotel Pickup and Drop is included from these areas. Savor a continental breakfast including tea, coffee, juice and fruits as you sail to areas frequented by whales. Watch for species such as blue, sperm, killer, humpback and pilot whales in the waters. Snap once-in-a-lifetime photos and look out for other marine creatures, including dolphins and sea turtles.
River Cruise for Birds Watching in Galle
We start this River cruise for birds watching form Ging River Face at Mahamodara, Galle. But we would like to consider that we provide hotel pickup and drop off that if you are staying around Galle or Unawatuna. We arrange this tour upon Guests requests and giving priority to their itinerary between 8.00am to 4.00pm every day. Maximum 6 people can board in to a one Boat. We provide a responsible service and safety. Naturalist will guide the birds watching cruise and we highly recommend late afternoon cruise start around 4.00pm to have wonderful sceneries as it is sun set draw beautiful colors on the nature.
Whale Watching Cruise from Unawatuna
Depart from your hotel in Galle or Unawatuna bright and early at 5:30am for this 6-hour whale watching cruise. Arrive at Mirissa fishery Harbor and board in to comfortable 50-foot (15-meter) passenger vessel. The ship is equipped with life jackets and all necessary safety equipment and toilet. With the warm southwest breeze blowing and the bright blue ocean unfurling below, enjoy a complimentary continental breakfast with morning tea on board. Take plenty of time to gaze out on the water and spot blue whales, humpback whales, killer whales, and whale sharks. Perhaps you’ll also be able to see dolphins or sea turtles. experienced crew will take you in to the best experience always. on the way back from whale watching could stop to see stilt fisherman upon your interest.
Udawalawe National Park Adventure from Unawatuna
We arrange this Udawalawa National park tip as 2 sessions from Unawatuna. Morning and afternoon session. for morning session Your driver will pick you up from your hotel in Unawatuna or in the nearby area around 3.00am. In the morning 6.00am Reach to The Park and start the morning session of safari, board into the Safari Jeep and 3-hour of wildlife spotting in Udawalawe National Park. Early-morning arrival gives you a better chance in some months of the year of seeing some of the Park's wild animals, including elephants, sloth bears, sambar deer, wild boar, water buffalo, jungle fowl, eagles, monitors, and crocodiles with amazing colorful Nature with morning sunrise. if you are looking forward to the afternoon session of the safari, we will pick you up around 8.30am from your staying location in Unawatuna reach to the park 11.30am. after the lunch start the afternoon session of the safari. we will inform and advise you about the which session is better for your trip by taking in into consideration of current climate and other several environmental conditions in the Udawalawa national park area which cause wildlife appearance. Please Note: we give the priority to guest requests when arranging the National Park Trip. therefore you could choose your safari session according to your travel schedule. Stopping for lunch en-route in Udawalawe (own cost). If you wish, you have the option to spend 45 minutes at Udawalawe Elephant Transit Home (own cost), which was set up with help from the Born Free Foundation and looks after orphaned elephant calves until they are strong enough to survive in their natural habitat. If you do morning session you will be back to your staying hotel at Unawatuna around 1.30pm. otherwise if you do afternoon session of safari, you will be back to your staying hotel at Unawatuna around 7.30pm. you will arrive back in Unawatuna, where you will be dropped off at your hotel. given time might be changed upon weather and traffic condition.