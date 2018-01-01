Colombo, Sri Lanka Airport (BIA-CMB) to The Blue Wave Hotel, Arugam Bay

Once you land at Bandaranaike International Airport (BIA / CMB), your friendly driver will meet you and drive you directly to your hotel, The Blue Wave Hotel, Arugam Bay. Whether you’re traveling individually, with a partner or in a group, your ground transport needs will be covered by this private airport transfer service. Avoid the confusion of taxis or public transport and enjoy a hassle-free start to your vacation. Airport transfers have never been this easy. Travel in style and comfort with unparalleled safety in our luxurious cars and get to your destination in good time and great order. Your English-speaking chauffeur is always at your service.