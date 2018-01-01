Welcome to Weligama
Weligama's benign beach break is ideal for novice surfers and many independent travellers learn to ride their first waves here. After fun in the ocean you can marvel at (and feast on) the denizens of the deep, who end their days being hacked up and sold from roadside fish stalls.
Top experiences in Weligama
Amazing hotels and hostels
Food and drink
Weligama activities
Weligama, Beach, Galle, and Turtles Private Tour from Colombo
Meet your English-speaking driver at your hotel at 7am and depart Colombo for your 12-hour private tour. After a two-hour ride, arrive at Weligama and spot the stilt fisherman, a practice that dates back to World War II. Visit the gleaming white Rumassala Temple. Wear comfortable shoes and hike through the jungle to reach Jungle Beach, an ideal spot for swimming and snorkeling in the turquoise water. Snorkeling gear is provided, so enjoy the beach for two hours before lunchtime. At 1pm, indulge in a local seafood lunch. Continue on to Galle and admire Galle Fort, a UNESCO World Heritage Site on the coast. Stop by a spice garden and learn about the turtles at the Kosgoda Sea Turtle Conservation Project. At the end of the day, your vehicle will return you to your Colombo hotel.
5-Night Sri Lanka Tour
Day 1: Colombo/Kandy you will be picked up by our driver/guide at Bandaranaike International Airport, or from the Hotel you already staying in Colombo. After that proceed to Kandy En-route visit a spice garden in Kaduganawa where you are well described about spices and herbs of Sri Lanka. You will also be visiting batik shop, as well as the Temple of the Sacred Tooth that houses a tooth that belonged to Lord Buddha. Overnight at a Hotel in Kandy. Day 2: Kandy/Nuwara Eliya After breakfast, visit the Royal Botanical Garden which is nestled in a 60 hectare ground in Peradeniya is believed to house over 4000 known species of flora. Continue your tour to Nuwara Eliya. It is located at a rise of 1890 meters over the sea level and is the most elevated city in Sri Lanka. En route visit a tea factory along the way, where Tea is a major product in Sri Lanka as you may have heard about Ceylon Tea. Overnight at a hotel in Nuwara Eliya. Day 3: Nuwara Eliya/Tissamaharama After breakfast, set up the journey to Tissamaharama, stopping at the Ravana waterfalls en route. It is a popular tourist attraction. It currently ranks as one of the widest falls in Sri Lanka. This waterfall measures approximately 25 m (82 ft) in height and cascades from an oval-shaped concave rock outcrop.Overnight at a Hotel in Tissamaharama. Day 4: Tissamaharama/Mirissa Enjoy a safari in Yala National Park in the morning at 5:30 am. It is the most visited and the second largest park in Sri Lanka, You could take breakfast packets with you as it takes approx. 5 hrs in the wild. You'll also watch stilt fisherman at Weligama. Weligama beach side is one of the best place that you can see the Stilt Fishing, it is an old tradition where about 500 fishing families in Galle, in southwestern-most Sri Lanka, especially have trained to.They usually fish during sunset, noon and sunrise.After having the lunch, in the evening you could do snorkeling and scuba diving in Mirissa. Overnight at a Hotel in Mirissa Day 5: Mirissa/Galle/Bentota In the morning at 5:00 am get ready to explore the Whales, where Mirissa is very famous for its whale watching. After you come back from whale watching, proceed to Bentota. En route visit Galle Fort. In the evening you could also do boat safari in Madu Ganga. Madu Ganga is considered as Sri Lanka's second largest wetland consisting of 32 islands including two main islands providing shelter to 215 families. Overnight at a Hotel in Bentota Day 6: Bentota/Colombo There will be an opportunity to spend some free time in the morning. You will be transferred back to Colombo and dropped off at Bandaranaike International Airport.
One Night on the Essential South Coast Cruise
Your cruise will be starting at 3:30 pm at the piers of Mirissa. The captain or one of the crew will meet you and take you on board your boat, Jade 52. It is a 52-foot long catamaran Jade has four cabins that can host 8 guests in total; each with its own attached bathroom with toiletries and towels. It also has a fully equipped kitchen and a professional chef on board. The living room is outside and is a common space. You will be able to relax on the many sun loungers or the trampoline. The upper deck provides an enhanced view and is the best place to be when watching the whales, later on in your cruise. The swimming platform enables jumping into the water for a cooling swim when anchored. The catamaran is equipped with standup paddle boards, snorkelling gear and fishing gear for some water-based fun. There is a freshwater shower that you can use after entertainment in the salty sea. The complete sound system, with its six waterproof speakers for high-quality music, can be used to plug in your own devices using an auxiliary cable. Other facilities that the Jade has are good quality tableware; binoculars; emergency and safety equipment; a certified crew and an insurance policy. You will be moving from Mirissa to the bay of Weligama. You can enjoy the beautiful coastline and watch the stunning sunset. You will be able to jump into the ocean and for a few swims or play around with the stand-up paddleboard. Another interesting thing to do is to snorkel after dark to see some unique luminescent sea life. You will be served a delicious three-course dinner lit romantically with candles. Then you can choose to do some night fishing or retreat to the comfortable confines of your cabin and go to sleep cradled by the motion of the waves. The call of the gulls will awake you in the morning. You can watch the sunrise as you energize yourself with breakfast. After that, you will be going towards the whale watching point in Mirissa. You may be able to see blue whales, orcas, sperm whales, dolphins or such other cetaceans at the viewpoint. You will spend an hour at the viewing point, during which time you may be able to see whales between 1-2 times; as they come up for air every half hour on average. After whale watching, you will be concluding your tour at the beaches of Mirissa by 01:00 pm.
Colombo, Sri Lanka Airport (CMB) to Weligama Bay Resort, Weligama
Once you land at Bandaranaike International Airport (BIA / CMB), your friendly driver will meet you and drive you directly to your hotel, Weligama Bay Resort, Weligama. Whether you’re traveling individually, with a partner or in a group, your ground transport needs will be covered by this private airport transfer service. Avoid the confusion of taxis or public transport and enjoy a hassle-free start to your vacation. Airport transfers have never been this easy. Travel in style and comfort with unparalleled safety in our luxurious cars and get to your destination in good time and great order. Your English-speaking chauffeur is always at your service.
Colombo, Sri Lanka Airport (CMB) to Barberyn Beach Ayurveda Resort, Weligama
Once you land at Bandaranayake International Airport (BIA / CMB), your friendly driver will meet you and drive you directly to your hotel, Barberyn Beach Ayurveda Resort, Weligama. Whether you’re traveling individually, with a partner or in a group, your ground transport needs will be covered by this private airport transfer service. Avoid the confusion of taxis or public transport and enjoy a hassle-free start to your vacation. Airport transfers have never been this easy. Travel in style and comfort with unparalleled safety in our luxurious cars and get to your destination in good time and great order. Your English-speaking chauffeur is always at your service.
8-Day Private Tour of Highlights and Landmarks of Sri Lanka
DAY 01: Upon arrival, meet your driver and guide and will transfer to your hotel. In the afternoon, you'll commence a city tour of Colombo. A drive through the city will take you to the Fort & Pettah - the commercial area, among other attractions. Return to the hotel for dinner and your overnight stay in Colombo.DAY 02: After an early breakfast, you'll proceed to visit Pinnawala. Thereafter, your group will proceed to Anuradhapura. Dinner & overnight stay will be in Anuradhapura.DAY 03: After breakfast, you'll travel to the archaeological sites in Anuradhapura. From there, you'll proceed to Polonnaruwa which is home to a rock shrine & many stupas. Dinner & overnight stay in Dambulla or Sigiriya.DAY 04: After breakfast, you'll visit Habarana for a safari and to get a chance to see a cooking demonstration in a local village. In the afternoon, you'll return to Sigiriya & climb the Sigiriya Rock Fortress. Return back to the hotel in the evening, with dinner & overnight stay in Sigiriya or Habarana.DAY 05: After breakfast, your group will proceed to Kandy. En route, you'll visit the Dambulla cave temples & a spice garden in Matale. Dambulla is famous for the Golden Temple, housing five sanctuaries on a rock. In Matale, you'll be able to see their renowned spice garden. Thereafter, you'll head to Kandy. In the afternoon, you'll proceed on a sightseeing tour of Kandy including a visit to Garrison cemetery and later a cultural show. Your dinner & overnight stay will be in Kandy.DAY 06: After breakfast, you'll proceed to visit the Royal botanical gardens in Peradneiya, and then visit the Temple of the Sacred Tooth Relic which houses Lord Buddha’s sacred Tooth. After, you'll take a train ride from Peradeniya to Nanuoya (in case the train is late or not operating, there will be a car ride with a visit to a tea factory that will be conducted en route to Nuwara Eliya). Pickup from Nanuoya station & you'll proceed on a city tour of Nuwara Eliya set against beautiful backdrops of mountains, valleys, waterfalls & tea plantations. You'll return back to the hotel in the evening, with dinner & overnight stay in Nuwara Eliya.DAY 07: After breakfast, you'll leave for Yala. In the afternoon, you'll the proceed on a 4X4 Jeep Safari to visit the Yala National Park. The park is a haven for both indigenous & migrant fauna. At the end of the day, dinner & overnight stay will be in Yala or Tissamaharama.DAY 08: After breakfast, you'll complete your journey. En route back to Colombo, you'll visit the Dutch Fort in Galle, along with the stilt fishermen & turtle hatchery in Weligama. You'll also be able to see South Coast’s major city of Galle, whose oldest landmark is the massive Portuguese & Dutch fort. At the end, you'll transfer to either the airport or a Colombo city hotel to end your tour.