One Night on the Essential South Coast Cruise

Your cruise will be starting at 3:30 pm at the piers of Mirissa. The captain or one of the crew will meet you and take you on board your boat, Jade 52. It is a 52-foot long catamaran Jade has four cabins that can host 8 guests in total; each with its own attached bathroom with toiletries and towels. It also has a fully equipped kitchen and a professional chef on board. The living room is outside and is a common space. You will be able to relax on the many sun loungers or the trampoline. The upper deck provides an enhanced view and is the best place to be when watching the whales, later on in your cruise. The swimming platform enables jumping into the water for a cooling swim when anchored. The catamaran is equipped with standup paddle boards, snorkelling gear and fishing gear for some water-based fun. There is a freshwater shower that you can use after entertainment in the salty sea. The complete sound system, with its six waterproof speakers for high-quality music, can be used to plug in your own devices using an auxiliary cable. Other facilities that the Jade has are good quality tableware; binoculars; emergency and safety equipment; a certified crew and an insurance policy. You will be moving from Mirissa to the bay of Weligama. You can enjoy the beautiful coastline and watch the stunning sunset. You will be able to jump into the ocean and for a few swims or play around with the stand-up paddleboard. Another interesting thing to do is to snorkel after dark to see some unique luminescent sea life. You will be served a delicious three-course dinner lit romantically with candles. Then you can choose to do some night fishing or retreat to the comfortable confines of your cabin and go to sleep cradled by the motion of the waves. The call of the gulls will awake you in the morning. You can watch the sunrise as you energize yourself with breakfast. After that, you will be going towards the whale watching point in Mirissa. You may be able to see blue whales, orcas, sperm whales, dolphins or such other cetaceans at the viewpoint. You will spend an hour at the viewing point, during which time you may be able to see whales between 1-2 times; as they come up for air every half hour on average. After whale watching, you will be concluding your tour at the beaches of Mirissa by 01:00 pm.