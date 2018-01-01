5 Day Sri Lanka Tour

Day 1: Airport - NegomboOn arrival meet our Representative at the airport arrival lobby.Negombo is a major city in Sri Lanka, on the west coast of the island and at the mouth of the Negombo Lagoon, in Western Province, Sri Lanka. It is the fourth largest city in the country after the capital Colombo, Kandy and Jaffna. It is approximately 35 km north of Colombo City. Negombo is known for its huge and old fishing industry with busy fish markets and sandy beaches.Overnight stay at NegomboDay 2: Negombo - DambullaClimb the Sigiriya Rock which was built in 5th century. Sigiriya is treated as one of the most remarkable creations in the world, built by King Kashyapa (477-495 AD). Path through the gardens along Stone stairways come to the Lion Gate. Only the rock carving and the brick structure is evident today of the lion’s mouth through which millions of people have walked to admire the beauty of this magnificent citadel. After the Sigiriya, we will do a Sigiriya Village tour where you will be taken in an ox-cart through the village, a Free traditional lunch will be served.Overnight stay at Dambulla.Day 3: Dambulla - KandyAfter the breakfast visit Dambulla Rock Temple which is a UNESCO world heritage site. There are more than 80 documented caves in the surrounding and the paintings are done on the ceiling. There are a total of 153 Buddha statues 3 statues of Sri Lankan kings and 4 statues of god and goddess. Visit Spice garden in Matale. Watch a cultural show in the evening. (Kandyan dance) Visit Temple of the Sacred Tooth Relic, which houses the Lord buddha's tooth relic. It is located in the royal palace complex of the former Kingdom of Kandy.Overnight Stay at KandyDay 4: Kandy - Nuwara EliyaAfter the breakfast do the Kandy City TourToday Kandy offers its visitors rich collection of art and craft and historical buildings. It includes a collection of ancient temples buildings, handicrafts, souvenirs, bazaar and gem museum. After the Kandy city tour visit Botanical Gardens, watch Ramboda Falls which is 109m high and 11th highest waterfall in Sri Lanka.Nuwara Eliya is located at the heart of the hill country 6182 feet above from the sea level. It is still very much like an old English town with styled Bungalows and buildings. The cool calm climate, gorges rolling tea plantation which makes the best “Ceylon tea” and the breathtaking beautiful waterfalls makes Nuwara Eliya one of the most beautiful town in the world. Overnight stay at Nuwara EliyaDay 5: Nuwara Eliya - Pinnawala - AirportDo the Nuwara Eliya City Tour, visit a tea factory as well..and depart to Airport,on the way visit Pinnawala Elephant Orphanage. Drop you at the Airport