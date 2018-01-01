Welcome to Jaffna
Inescapably, decades of war, emigration, embargoes and loss of life and property deeply affected this historic town, but the city is surprisingly green and leafy, with attractive palm-shaded colonial-era suburbs and beautiful temples and churches. Physically, new projects and upgraded transport connections show that Jaffna's days of isolation are long past.
Ancient sights both in the centre of town and on the outskirts make for compelling attractions. And while there is enough to do after dark to create a nascent buzz, it's still mellow enough that you won't get run over while walking.
The city is an ideal base for forays to the idyllic islands just to the west and trips along the coastline and lagoons of the surrounding peninsula.
Top experiences in Jaffna
Amazing hotels and hostels
We've pre-picked the best hotels, hostels and bed and breakfasts to make your stay as enjoyable as possible.
Jaffna activities
Private Departure Transfer: Jaffna to Colombo Bandaranayake International Airport CMB BIA
Once you have completed your holiday in Sri Lanka and are ready to head back home, your friendly driver will meet you at your hotel in Jaffna and drive you directly to the Bandaranayake International Airport. Whether you’re traveling individually, with a partner or in a group, your ground transport needs will be covered by this private transfer service. Avoid the confusion of taxis or public transport and enjoy a hassle-free ride. Airport departure transfers have never been this easy! Travel in style and comfort with unparalleled safety in your luxurious vehicle and get to your flight in good time and great order. Your English-speaking chauffeur is always at your service!
Colombo, Sri Lanka Airport (BIA-CMB) to Tilko Jaffna City Hotel, Jaffna
Once you land at Bandaranaike International Airport (BIA / CMB), your friendly driver will meet you and drive you directly to your hotel, Tilko Jaffna City Hotel, Jaffna. Whether you’re traveling individually, with a partner or in a group, your ground transport needs will be covered by this private airport transfer service. Avoid the confusion of taxis or public transport and enjoy a hassle-free start to your vacation. Airport transfers have never been this easy. Travel in style and comfort with unparalleled safety in our luxurious cars and get to your destination in good time and great order. Your English-speaking chauffeur is always at your service.
5 Day Sri Lanka Tour
Day 1: Airport - NegomboOn arrival meet our Representative at the airport arrival lobby.Negombo is a major city in Sri Lanka, on the west coast of the island and at the mouth of the Negombo Lagoon, in Western Province, Sri Lanka. It is the fourth largest city in the country after the capital Colombo, Kandy and Jaffna. It is approximately 35 km north of Colombo City. Negombo is known for its huge and old fishing industry with busy fish markets and sandy beaches.Overnight stay at NegomboDay 2: Negombo - DambullaClimb the Sigiriya Rock which was built in 5th century. Sigiriya is treated as one of the most remarkable creations in the world, built by King Kashyapa (477-495 AD). Path through the gardens along Stone stairways come to the Lion Gate. Only the rock carving and the brick structure is evident today of the lion’s mouth through which millions of people have walked to admire the beauty of this magnificent citadel. After the Sigiriya, we will do a Sigiriya Village tour where you will be taken in an ox-cart through the village, a Free traditional lunch will be served.Overnight stay at Dambulla.Day 3: Dambulla - KandyAfter the breakfast visit Dambulla Rock Temple which is a UNESCO world heritage site. There are more than 80 documented caves in the surrounding and the paintings are done on the ceiling. There are a total of 153 Buddha statues 3 statues of Sri Lankan kings and 4 statues of god and goddess. Visit Spice garden in Matale. Watch a cultural show in the evening. (Kandyan dance) Visit Temple of the Sacred Tooth Relic, which houses the Lord buddha's tooth relic. It is located in the royal palace complex of the former Kingdom of Kandy.Overnight Stay at KandyDay 4: Kandy - Nuwara EliyaAfter the breakfast do the Kandy City TourToday Kandy offers its visitors rich collection of art and craft and historical buildings. It includes a collection of ancient temples buildings, handicrafts, souvenirs, bazaar and gem museum. After the Kandy city tour visit Botanical Gardens, watch Ramboda Falls which is 109m high and 11th highest waterfall in Sri Lanka.Nuwara Eliya is located at the heart of the hill country 6182 feet above from the sea level. It is still very much like an old English town with styled Bungalows and buildings. The cool calm climate, gorges rolling tea plantation which makes the best “Ceylon tea” and the breathtaking beautiful waterfalls makes Nuwara Eliya one of the most beautiful town in the world. Overnight stay at Nuwara EliyaDay 5: Nuwara Eliya - Pinnawala - AirportDo the Nuwara Eliya City Tour, visit a tea factory as well..and depart to Airport,on the way visit Pinnawala Elephant Orphanage. Drop you at the Airport
Tour in Sri Lanka for 4 days
Day 1 : Airport - Negombo On arrival meet our Representative at the airport arrival lobby. Negombo is a major city in Sri Lanka, on the west coast of the island and at the mouth of the Negombo Lagoon, in Western Province, Sri Lanka. It is the fourth largest city in the country after the capital Colombo, Kandy and Jaffna. It is approximately 35 km north of Colombo City. Negombo is known for its huge and old fishing industry with busy fish markets and sandy beaches. Overnight stay at Negombo Day 2: Negombo - DambullaHave the breakfast, after that proceed to Dambulla. On the way visit Spice Garden and Wood crafting. Climb the Sigiriya Rock which was built in 5th century. Sigiriya is treated as one of the most remarkable creations in the world, built by King Kashyapa (477-495 AD). Path through the gardens along Stone stairways come to the Lion Gate. Only the rock carving and the brick structure is evident today of the lion’s mouth through which millions of people have walked to admire the beauty of this magnificent citadel. After the Sigiriya, we will do a Sigiriya Village tour where you will get, a Free traditional lunch. Overnight stay at Dambulla. Day 3: Dambulla - Kandy After the breakfast visit Dambulla Rock Temple which is a UNESCO world heritage site. There are more than 80 documented caves in the surrounding and the paintings are done on the ceiling. There are a total of 153 Buddha statues 3 statues of Sri Lankan kings and 4 statues of god and goddess. Visit Spice garden in Matale. Watch a cultural show in the evening. (Kandyan dance) Visit Temple of the Sacred Tooth Relic, which houses the Lord buddha's tooth relic. It is located in the royal palace complex of the former Kingdom of Kandy. Overnight stay in Kandy Day 4: Kandy - AirportAfter the breakfast proceed to Bandaranaike International Airport. No itinerary is planned for the day.