Maybe you're searching for somewhere in Sri Lanka a little less developed, a coastline that retains a more earthy, local feel. Or maybe you just want the best beach of your life. Well, the East might just offer that place and that beach.

Many people come here and start investigating how to delay their onward journey. Still a little rough around the edges, the East remains primarily a land of fishing villages, sandy lanes, chickens in the yard, and tradition. It's a culturally fascinating combination of ocean-orientated Muslim communities, astonishing Hindu temples, crumbling colonial forts, dazzling markets, and a coastline of killer surf, hidden bays and stretch-for-kilometres white-sand beaches.

The entire region is well linked to the rest of the country by road, bus and rail, so there's really no reason to skip the many allures of the East.

