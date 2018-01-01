Welcome to The East
Many people come here and start investigating how to delay their onward journey. Still a little rough around the edges, the East remains primarily a land of fishing villages, sandy lanes, chickens in the yard, and tradition. It's a culturally fascinating combination of ocean-orientated Muslim communities, astonishing Hindu temples, crumbling colonial forts, dazzling markets, and a coastline of killer surf, hidden bays and stretch-for-kilometres white-sand beaches.
The entire region is well linked to the rest of the country by road, bus and rail, so there's really no reason to skip the many allures of the East.
Top experiences in The East
The East activities
Sailing Sri Lanka - East Coast
Spend a week sailing along Sri Lanka’s east coast and you’ll see why this island’s starting to emerge as a must-visit destination. Stand up paddle along deserted beaches, visit Koneswaram Temple, and snorkel in Pigeon Island National Park. When you’re ready to chill out, head back to the catamaran or to the shore where countless untouched beaches await. Don’t just listen to the travel buzz, see it for yourself.