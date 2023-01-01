Yudaganawa Dagoba

Only the bottom third remains of this ruined dagoba, but the setting is evocative and your imagination can run riot with thoughts of how amazing it must have looked back in its day. It’s thought to have been an earthen stupa built some 2300 years ago, though various alterations over the years – including an ongoing renovation that began in the 1970s – have obscured its history.

The small building in front houses 300-year-old carved-wood Buddhas and some exquisite faded paintings; it probably dates to the 7th century. The entire site is impressively tidy.