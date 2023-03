The rock face around this remote and little-visited cave temple, which is signed off the road to Wellawaya, is covered in faded Kandyan-era paintings including one of the British Royal coat of arms. Inside, the paintings are in far better condition and completely cover all the walls. There's also a reclining Buddha. It's 21km south of Ella.

On poya days a large number of monks and villagers come here to meditate, but outside these times it's very quiet with just one monk in residence.