The Lipton’s Seat lookout is one of Sri Lanka's most impressive viewpoints (unless it's misty and cloudy of course, which is why early morning is the best time to visit). The Scottish tea baron Sir Thomas Lipton used to survey his burgeoning empire from here, and today it's said you can see across emerald hills and tea estates to no fewer than seven different provinces.

To hike to the lookout, take the signed narrow paved road from the Dambatenne Tea Factory and climb about 8km through lush tea plantations. It's also possible to drive up – tuk-tuks charge around Rs 2500 return from Haputale. Look forward to the company of Tamil tea pickers going off to work as you walk uphill. Enterprising locals sell drinks and snacks at the top.