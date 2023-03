The 171m-high Diyaluma Falls is Sri Lanka’s third-highest waterfall. Cascading down an escarpment of the Koslanda Plateau, the falls leap over a cliff face and plunge (in one clear drop) to a pool below. It's more impressive in the rainy season. Diyaluma Falls is 13km west of Wellawaya; any bus heading to Haputale passes by.

A path to the upper part of the falls leaves from close to KM 207.5 on the A4 Hwy. It's a steep 45-minute hike to the top.