This cave is associated with the Ramayana story. Located in a cleft in the mountain that rises to Ella Rock, the cave is reputed to be where the king of Lanka held Sita captive. Boys will show you where the steep, overgrown and slippery track up to the cave starts.

To get here, approach Ella from the direction of Wellawaya, then veer off shortly before the town along a side road. It's a 20-minute hike up a slippery track to the cave.