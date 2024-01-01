Ganesh Temple

The East

LoginSave

This is a colourful little Hindu temple, where the priest will probably be as happy to see you as he would Lord Ganesh himself.

Lonely Planet's must-see attractions

  • buduruvagala buddhist temple sri lanka

    Buduruwagala

    22.9 MILES

    The beautiful, 1000-year-old, rock-cut Buddha figures of Buduruwagala are the region's biggest attraction. The gigantic standing Buddha (at 15m, it is the…

  • Adisham monastery near Haputale, Sri Lanka.

    Adisham Monastery

    29.54 MILES

    This beautiful Benedictine monastery once belonged to tea planter Sir Thomas Lester Villiers. To recreate his English lifestyle, he developed some English…

  • Dambatenne tea factory that was built in 1890 by Sir Thomas Lipton, in Haputale, Sri Lanka.

    Dambatenne Tea Factory

    24.87 MILES

    This popular tea factory was built in 1890 by Sir Thomas Lipton, one of the most famous figures in tea history. The tour through the works is an education…

  • Uva Halpewaththa Tea Factory

    Uva Halpewaththa Tea Factory

    21.97 MILES

    The Uva Halpewaththa Tea Factory, 5km north of Ella, runs some of the better tea plantation tours in Sri Lanka. After you've enriched yourself with…

  • Yudaganawa Dagoba

    Yudaganawa Dagoba

    10.89 MILES

    Only the bottom third remains of this ruined dagoba, but the setting is evocative and your imagination can run riot with thoughts of how amazing it must…

  • Magul Maha Viharaya, ancient Buddhist temple, Pottuvil, Arugam Bay, Sri Lanka

    Magul Maha Vihara

    26.28 MILES

    About 12km west of Pottuvil lies this evocative 5th-century ruin, set in a peaceful forested spot. Probably built by King Dhatusena (r 459–77), the site…

  • Pathma Vihara

    Pathma Vihara

    9.99 MILES

    Among the trees of verdant Maligawila lie the extensive remains of Pathma Vihara, including two graceful Buddha statues, carved by devotees in the 7th…

  • Lipton’s Seat

    Lipton’s Seat

    24.17 MILES

    The Lipton’s Seat lookout is one of Sri Lanka's most impressive viewpoints (unless it's misty and cloudy of course, which is why early morning is the best…

View more attractions

Nearby The East attractions

1. Dematamal Vihara

9.42 MILES

This gorgeous old temple is set amid a blanket of fertile green. It's roughly midway along the road between Buttala and Maligawila.

2. Pathma Vihara

9.99 MILES

Among the trees of verdant Maligawila lie the extensive remains of Pathma Vihara, including two graceful Buddha statues, carved by devotees in the 7th…

3. Chulangani Vihara

10.73 MILES

The moss-encrusted ruins of the small 12th-century Chulangani Vihara have a pudding-shaped dagoba and fragments of a decapitated 7th-century Buddha. It is…

4. Yudaganawa Dagoba

10.89 MILES

Only the bottom third remains of this ruined dagoba, but the setting is evocative and your imagination can run riot with thoughts of how amazing it must…

6. Newburgh Green Tea Factory

20.3 MILES

The tours at this green-tea factory are pretty rushed and the guide may or may not be informative – some are more intent on flogging leaves. Newburgh is…

7. Rawana Ella Falls

20.73 MILES

The 19m-high Rawana Ella Falls are about 6km down Ella Gap towards Wellawaya. During rainy months, the water comes leaping down the mountainside in what…

8. Ravanna's Cave

20.88 MILES

This cave is associated with the Ramayana story. Located in a cleft in the mountain that rises to Ella Rock, the cave is reputed to be where the king of…