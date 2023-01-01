At 240m, the remote Bambarakanda Falls are the highest in Sri Lanka. March and April are the best months for viewing the falls, but any visit after heavy rainfall should be worthwhile. At other times, the water may be reduced to a disappointing trickle. The waterfalls are located off the A4 Hwy, between Belihul Oya and Haputale.

The turn-off to the falls is Kalupahana Junction. From here, it’s 6km along a rough track, which many cars won't be able to manage. Waiting three-wheelers charge up a barely there track. For a return ride with an hour's wait, it's Rs 1000.