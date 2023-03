A local landmark, Farr Inn was a hunting lodge for high-ranking British colonial officials, but now incorporates a basic but expensive cafe and a visitor centre with displays on the flora, fauna and geology of the park. A small souvenir stand nearby has books about Horton for sale.

It can be reached by road from Ohiya or Nuwara Eliya and is situated next to the car park from which almost all visitors start the walk to World's End.