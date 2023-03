This colourful Hindu temple, 7km southeast of Nuwara Eliya, is said to mark the spot where Sita was held captive by the demon king Rawana, and where she prayed daily for Rama to come and rescue her. On the rock face across the stream are circular depressions said to be the footprints of Rawana’s elephant.

Tamil wedding parties make it a point to stop here for puja (8am, 1pm, 2pm and 6pm). It's located near the 83km post on the A5 Hwy.