One of Sri Lanka's newest (2006) and smallest (29 sq hectares) national parks, Galway's Land is a dense patch of montane forest a couple of kilometres east of town. It is renowned for its birdlife, including 10 Sri Lankan endemics, as well as buffalo, wild boar, barking deer and other mammals. There's very little on-site information, but guides are available (by donation) from the park office and a 2km-long walking trail also leaves from here.