Lake Gregory

This lake is popular with domestic tourists who enjoy strolling the footpaths, taking out a swan-shaped pedal boat (30 minutes Rs 500) or trotting around on a pony (15 minutes Rs 300). However be warned that jet skis and speedboats disturb the peace on weekends, and during holiday times expect big crowds and funfairs. There are picnic tables, a small restaurant and a snack bar. Boat hire is from the smaller adjoining lake on the opposite side of the road from the main lake.