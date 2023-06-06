Nuwara Eliya

Waterfall in deep forest near Nuwara Eliya in Sri Lanka.

Overview

Often referred to as ‘Little England’, this genteel highland community does have a rose-tinted, vaguely British-country-village feel to it, with its colonial-era bungalows, Tudor-style hotels, well-tended hedgerows and pretty gardens. Indeed, Nuwara Eliya was once was the favored cool-climate escape for the hard-working and hard-drinking English and Scottish pioneers of Sri Lanka’s tea industry.

Attractions

Must-see attractions

  • Pedro tea estate in Sri Lanka.

    Pedro Tea Estate

    Nuwara Eliya

    To see where your morning cuppa originates, head to the Pedro Tea Estate, about 3.5km east of Nuwara Eliya on the way to Kandapola. You can take a 20…

  • Hakgala Gardens

    Hakgala Gardens

    Nuwara Eliya

    These attractive gardens, 10km southeast of Nuwara Eliya, are a peaceful retreat. Highlights include a fine rose garden, a Japanese garden, an orchid…

  • Lovers Leap

    Lovers Leap

    Nuwara Eliya

    From the Pedro Tea Estate, take a very enjoyable 5km (round-trip) walk to Lovers Leap, an impressive waterfall.

  • Lake Gregory

    Lake Gregory

    Nuwara Eliya

    This lake is popular with domestic tourists who enjoy strolling the footpaths, taking out a swan-shaped pedal boat (30 minutes Rs 500) or trotting around…

  • Seetha Amman Temple

    Seetha Amman Temple

    Nuwara Eliya

    This colourful Hindu temple, 7km southeast of Nuwara Eliya, is said to mark the spot where Sita was held captive by the demon king Rawana, and where she…

  • Galway's Land National Park

    Galway's Land National Park

    Nuwara Eliya

    One of Sri Lanka's newest (2006) and smallest (29 sq hectares) national parks, Galway's Land is a dense patch of montane forest a couple of kilometres…

  • Victoria Park

    Victoria Park

    Nuwara Eliya

    This is one of the country's most attractive, and best-maintained, town parks. A stroll around its paths, past manicured lawns, is a pleasure. The park…

  • Buddhist Temple

    Buddhist Temple

    Nuwara Eliya

    Located just south of Victoria Park, this temple has a small white stupa.

