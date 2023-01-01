This honey-coloured crescent of sand makes a lovely spot to enjoy life under a coconut tree. Swimming is possible although there are often red flags blowing on windy days, indicating strong currents. The motley assortment of beach dogs may try for a few laughs by snatching your unguarded shirt while you're swimming, but, overall, this is a peaceful spot to rest up for a few days.

Hotels near Uppuveli Beach

There are many good-value places to stay right at the top of the beach; other attractive options sit just inland, on the road that parallels the beach. Good hotel options right on Uppuveli Beach include Coconut Beach Lodge, Golden Beach Cottages and Blue Sand Beach Resort, which are all situated pretty much on the high-tide line.