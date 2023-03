For a break from the beach, stroll up to this beautifully kept cemetery. This is the last resting place for 364 Commonwealth servicemen who died at Trinco during WWII, most of them during a 1942 Japanese raid that sank over a dozen vessels.

You'll be shown around by the amiable caretaker, whose knowledge of the cemetery is encyclopedic – he'll lead you to specific graves, or those of the 13 nationalities buried here.