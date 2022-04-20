Arugam Bay

©Thomas Wyness/Shutterstock

Lovely Arugam Bay, a moon-shaped curl of soft sand, is home to a famed point break that many regard as the best surf spot in the country. It's a tiny place, with a population of a few hundred, and everything is dotted along a single road which parallels the coast. So in other words, the epitome of the laid-back beach scene that first drew surfers and sun-seekers to Sri Lanka.

    Arugam Bay Beach

    Arugam Bay

    This long crescent of sand, partially shaded by coconut palms, is as good a reason as any to visit Arugam Bay. In season, its appeal to surfers is obvious…

Sunset from elephant rock near Arugam Bay.

Beaches

The Arugam effect: taking it easy on Sri Lanka’s east coast

Jun 8, 2018 • 6 min read

