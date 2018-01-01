9-Night Grand Tour in Sri Lanka

Day 1: Colombo/Dambulla Pickup from the Bandaranaike International Airport in Colombo and transfer to Dambulla. En-route, stop by the Spice Garden where all sort of spices and herbs are described. Overnight in Dambulla. Day 2: Dambulla/Sigiriya/Dambulla After breakfast, visit Dambulla Cave Temple which is a UNESCO World Heritage site. Afterwards, climb the famous Sigiriya rock, which was also assigned a World Heritage Site by UNESCO in 1982. In evening do the Sigiriya Village tour in an Ox- cart, where you can also have a traditional Sri Lankan lunch in a tree house. Stay overnight in Dambulla. Day 3: Dambulla/Kandy After breakfast, drive to Kandy and visit the Temple of the Sacred Tooth Relic. It is a Buddhist temple in the city of Kandy and is located in the royal palace complex of the former Kingdom of Kandy. In the evening at 5pm, watch a cultural show in Kandy, where all the traditional dances are shown on stage. Check in to a hotel in Kandy. Day 4: Kandy/Kitulgala/Nuwara Eliya After breakfast, visit the Botanical Garden followed by a Kandy city tour. Later on, drive to Kitulgala and have fun with water rafting that takes you along the water for 5 km. En route to Nuwara Eliya, visit a tea factory. On the way you can observe tea plantations and waterfalls. Stay overnight in Nuwara Eliya. Day 5: Nuwaraeliya - Ella In the morning you take a train trip from Nuwara Eliya to Ella, approximately 3 hours. During the ride, enjoy the beauty of Sri Lanka while passing through the middle of the tea plantations and vegetable gardens. Visit Little Adam's Peak in Ella; it offers splendid views and a not-too-hard trek. Stay overnight in Ella. Day 6: Ella/Tissamaharama Drive to Tissamaharama in the morning, and after check-in at the hotel, visit the Yala Safari at 1:30pm. After spending 3-4 hours in Yala National Park, transfer back to the hotel and you can explore for the rest of the day. Day 7: Tissamaharama/Mirissa Drive to Mirissa and have fun with scuba diving, whale watching (depending on the season). Stay overnight in a Mirissa hotel. Day 8: Mirissa/Galle/Hikkaduwa/Kosgoda/Bentota Visit the Hummanaya Blow Hole which is the second largest blow hole in the world, followed by the famous Galle Fort. Also, explore the moonstone mine in Hikkaduwa, and the Kosgoda turtle farm. Stay overnight in Bentota. Day 9: Bentota Enjoy a leisure day exploring the beautiful city of Bentota and take it easy at your hotel. Day 10: Bentota/Colombo There is no itinerary planned for the day. You will be transferred to the airport in Colombo according to your flight departure time.