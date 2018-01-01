Welcome to Nuwara Eliya
A recent construction boom has blighted the scene to a degree, and the dusty and bustling centre is a thoroughly Sri Lankan urban tangle, but Nuwara Eliya still makes a fine base for a few days' relaxation. The verdant surrounding countryside of tea plantations, carefully tended vegetable plots and craggy hills is highly scenic. Treat yourself to a night in one of Nuwara Eliya’s colonial hotels, play a round of golf or a few frames of billiards, and soak up the town’s unique bygone heritage.
Top experiences in Nuwara Eliya
Amazing hotels and hostels
Nuwara Eliya activities
6-Day Sri Lanka Heritage Private Tour
Day 1 : ARRIVE / SIGIRIYA You will be picked up at the Bandaranaike International Colombo Airport and warmly greeted by your personal chauffeur guide and transferred to Sigiriya (Approx. 4 hours drive). Spend Overnight in Sigiriya. Accommodation is a three star hotel or similar grade on bed & breakfast basis. DAY 2: SIGIRIYA / POLONNARUWA / SIGIRIYA Morning : Visit The Ancient City of Polonnaruwa (UNESCO world heritage site) with approx. 2 hours drive Afternoon: Climb the famous Sigiriya rock fortress and visit rocky abode and water gardens, an UNESCO world heritage and one of the Wonders of the World). Spend Overnight in Sigiriya. Accommodation is a three star hotel or similar grade on bed & breakfast basis. DAY 3: SIGIRIYA / DAMBULLA / KANDY Morning: Visit the Cave temple of Dambulla (UNESCO world heritage site), a batik factory and a spice garden where you can see the best spices in Sri Lanka. Afternoon: You will do the city tour of Kandy including a visit to the temple of the sacred tooth relic, upper lake drive, market square, gem lapidary and more Spend Overnight in Kandy. Accommodation is a three star hotel or similar grade on bed & breakfast basis. Day 4 : KANDY/ NUWARA ELIYA Morning: Visit Peradeniya Botanical Garden, one of the best botanical gardens in Asia On completion of the botanical garden visit, you will be driven to Nuwara Eliya. En route visit a tea plantation and tea factory where the best tea in the world is produced. Spend Overnight in Nuwara Eliya. Accommodation is in a three star hotel or similar grade on bed & breakfast basis. Day 5 : NUWARA ELIYA / COLOMBO Drive to Colombo. En route visit Devon & St. Claire's waterfalls. Arrive Colombo in the evening and spend overnight in Colombo. Accommodation is in a three star hotel or similar grade on bed & breakfast basis. Day 6 : COLOMBO We will take you to the airport based on your flight schedule.
4-Day Rail Tour: Sri Lanka Countryside
Day 1 : COLOMBO / KANDY (TRAIN + TUKTUK)08:45 hours: You will be picked up from your hotel and driven to the Fort Railway Station in Colombo by TukTuk. TukTuk is a tranditional Asian vehicle with three wheels. 09:15 hours: Arrive in Fort Railway Station and board the Expo rail or Rajadhani Express leaving for Kandy. 09:45 hours: This train journey is a scenic delight. Morning snack with tea and coffee will be served on-board 12:31 hours: Arrive at Peradeniya Railway Station where you will meet your driver. You will be taken to your hotel in Kandy by TukTuk. Evening: You will be able to enjoy a city tour of Kandy including Kandy Temple and Cultural show. Spend Overnight in Kandy. Accommodation is a three star hotel or similar grade on bed & breakfast basis.Day 2 : KANDY / NUWARA ELIYA (TRAIN + A/C VAN) Morning: You will be driven to Peradeniya by TukTuk to visit Peradeniya Botanical Garden, one of the best botanical gardens in Asia.12:00 hours: We will take you to Peradeniya Railway Station and you will take the train to Nanuoya Railway Station on Expo rail. This train journey is the most scenic ride in Sri Lanka. Train leaves Peradeniya at 12:31 hrs and reaches NanuOya at 15:55hrs. Lunch will be provided on-board. 15:55 hours: Arrive at Nanuoya Railway Station where you will meet your driver who will take you to your hotel in Nuwara Eliya by an air conditioned Van. Spend Overnight in Nuwara Eliya. Accommodation is a three star hotel or similar grade on bed & breakfast basis.Day 3 : NUWARA ELIYA / HORTON PLAINS / NUWARA ELIYA (A/C VAN)Morning: Make an early start to Horton Plains National Park, a UNESCO World Heritage Site. You will take a guided walk along the nature trails to a viewpoint known as World’s End (approx. 1 hour & 30 minutes drive).Afternoon: Visit a tea plantation and factory where the best tea in the world is being produced. Spend Overnight in Nuwara Eliya. Accommodation is a three star hotel or similar grade on bed & breakfast basis.Day 4 : NUWARA ELIYA / COLOMBO (TRAIN + A/C VAN + TUKTUK) Morning: Start your day with a city tour of Nuwara Eliya. Surrounded by hills and tea plantations, the town of Nuwara Eliya enjoys spring-like weather throughout the year. 12:50 hours: You will proceed to Nanuoya Railway Station and take the train back to Colombo. Train Leaves Nanuoya Railway Station at 13:50 pm. 21:00 hours : Arrive at the Fort Railway Station in Colombo where your driver awaits to transfer you back to your hotel in Colombo by TukTuk. Lunch, Dinner, Tea and Coffee will be provided on-board.
5-Day Sri Lanka Classic Tour
Meet your guide upon landing at Bandaranaike International Airport in Colombo for your 5-day tour of Sri Lanka. Travel by private vehicle to Kandy. Explore a spice garden and a batik factory before checking in at your hotel. In the evening, watch a Kandyan dance performance. Afterward, visit the Temple of the Tooth, home of a Buddhist tooth relic. Stay overnight at the Jasmine Hill House in Kandy. Begin the following day with breakfast before setting out on a Kandy city tour. Stop by the Royal Botanical Garden. Depart Kandy and visit a tea factory en route to Nurawa Eliya. There, see a local golf course, Victoria Park, and Gregory Lake. Spend the night at Thuruliya Lodge in Nuwara Eliya. After breakfast in the morning, depart to Kataragama, visiting Ravana Waterfalls on the way. Check in at Tissa Lakeside Inn before embarking on a jeep safari in Yala National Park. At the conclusion of the safari, return to your hotel. Head out the following morning for the Hambantota salt plains. Continue to Weligama and pause to gaze at the area’s stilt fisherman. Drive to Galle Fort, a UNESCO World Heritage Site that encompasses the colorful old city of Galle. Journey on to Colombo, and proceed on a Colombo city tour. Stay at Richmond House in Colombo for the night. Enjoy breakfast on your last morning, and then depart for the airport in time for your departure flight.
5-Day Sri Lanka Central Highlands Tour
Day 1 : COLOMBOWe will pick you up at the Bandaranaike International Colombo Airport, you will be warmly greeted by your very own chauffeur guide and transferred to your hotel in Colombo (Approx. 1 hour drive). Spend Overnight in Colombo. Accommodation is in a three star hotel on bed & breakfast basis.Day 2 : COLOMBO / NUWARA ELIYA Drive to Nuwara Eliya (approx. 5 hours drive). En route visit Devon & St. Claire's waterfalls. Afternoon: You will have a city tour of Nuwara Eliya. Surrounded by hills and tea plantations, the town of Nuwara Eliya is blessed with spring-like weather throughout the year. A favorite retreat of the British during colonial times, the town is dotted with English country style houses and half-timbered bungalows.Spend Overnight in Nuwara Eliya. Accommodation is in a three star hotel on bed & breakfast basis.Day 3 : NUWARA ELIYA / HORTON PLAINS / NUWARA ELIYA Morning: Start your day early to Horton Plains National Park, a UNESCO World Heritage, and take a guided walk along the nature trails to a viewpoint known as World’s End (approx. 1 hour & 30 minutes drive).Afternoon: Visit a tea plantation and tea factory where the best tea in the world is produced. Today more than 200,000 hectares in highlands and other areas are under Tea and around 300 million Kilograms, with a 25% of world tea exports are done by Sri Lanka as the World’s largest tea exporter.Spend Overnight in Nuwara Eliya. Accommodation is in a three star hotel on bed & breakfast basis.Day 4 : NUWARA ELIYA / KANDY Today after breakfast, you will be driven to Kandy (approx. 3 hours drive). Afternoon: You will do the city tour of Kandy including a visit to the temple of the sacred tooth relic, upper lake drive, market square, gem lapidary and more.Spend Overnight in Kandy. Accommodation is in a three star hotel on bed & breakfast basis.Day 5 : KANDY / AIRPORT Drive from Kandy back to Colombo and take you straight to Bandaranaike International Colombo Airport (approx. 3 hours drive) to catch your flight.
9-Night Grand Tour in Sri Lanka
Day 1: Colombo/Dambulla Pickup from the Bandaranaike International Airport in Colombo and transfer to Dambulla. En-route, stop by the Spice Garden where all sort of spices and herbs are described. Overnight in Dambulla. Day 2: Dambulla/Sigiriya/Dambulla After breakfast, visit Dambulla Cave Temple which is a UNESCO World Heritage site. Afterwards, climb the famous Sigiriya rock, which was also assigned a World Heritage Site by UNESCO in 1982. In evening do the Sigiriya Village tour in an Ox- cart, where you can also have a traditional Sri Lankan lunch in a tree house. Stay overnight in Dambulla. Day 3: Dambulla/Kandy After breakfast, drive to Kandy and visit the Temple of the Sacred Tooth Relic. It is a Buddhist temple in the city of Kandy and is located in the royal palace complex of the former Kingdom of Kandy. In the evening at 5pm, watch a cultural show in Kandy, where all the traditional dances are shown on stage. Check in to a hotel in Kandy. Day 4: Kandy/Kitulgala/Nuwara Eliya After breakfast, visit the Botanical Garden followed by a Kandy city tour. Later on, drive to Kitulgala and have fun with water rafting that takes you along the water for 5 km. En route to Nuwara Eliya, visit a tea factory. On the way you can observe tea plantations and waterfalls. Stay overnight in Nuwara Eliya. Day 5: Nuwaraeliya - Ella In the morning you take a train trip from Nuwara Eliya to Ella, approximately 3 hours. During the ride, enjoy the beauty of Sri Lanka while passing through the middle of the tea plantations and vegetable gardens. Visit Little Adam's Peak in Ella; it offers splendid views and a not-too-hard trek. Stay overnight in Ella. Day 6: Ella/Tissamaharama Drive to Tissamaharama in the morning, and after check-in at the hotel, visit the Yala Safari at 1:30pm. After spending 3-4 hours in Yala National Park, transfer back to the hotel and you can explore for the rest of the day. Day 7: Tissamaharama/Mirissa Drive to Mirissa and have fun with scuba diving, whale watching (depending on the season). Stay overnight in a Mirissa hotel. Day 8: Mirissa/Galle/Hikkaduwa/Kosgoda/Bentota Visit the Hummanaya Blow Hole which is the second largest blow hole in the world, followed by the famous Galle Fort. Also, explore the moonstone mine in Hikkaduwa, and the Kosgoda turtle farm. Stay overnight in Bentota. Day 9: Bentota Enjoy a leisure day exploring the beautiful city of Bentota and take it easy at your hotel. Day 10: Bentota/Colombo There is no itinerary planned for the day. You will be transferred to the airport in Colombo according to your flight departure time.
3-Night Sri Lanka Tour Including Kandy and Kithulgala
Day 1: NegomboUpon arrival at the airport / or pre requested location in Colombo you will meet our English speaking Chauffeur/Guide. You will overnight in a Hotel in Negombo, which is near to the Airport, as you might be tired after the time you spent in flight. Day 2: Negombo/KandyAfter breakfast, proceed to Kandy which is significant as it was the last capital of the ancient kings’ era in Sri Lanka. It is located on a highland surrounded by mountains and it is home to tea plantations and biodiversity. En-route Kandy we don’t forget to stop by a Spice Garden as Sri Lanka is very famous on Spices and Herbs. Do a Kandy City Tour, where you could visit Gem Museum and Silk Factory. In the evening at 5:00 pm watch a cultural show, with Sri Lankan’s traditional Dances, fire walking as well. At 6pm Visit Tooth Temple (This temple was built between the years if 1687 to 1707 by the Kandyan Kings present at the time. It houses a tooth that belonged to ‘Lord Buddha) Overnight in a Hotel at Kandy. Day 3: Kandy/Kithulgala/Nuwara EliyaAfter breakfast depart to Kithulgala to do water rafting, if you not interested in water rafting, we could drive directly to Nuwara Eliya. En route visit a tea factory, as you know Sri Lanka is very famous on this product. Watch tea plantations and tea picking, also visit Devon Falls (is a waterfall in Sri Lanka), situated 6 km west of Talawakele. Check in to your hotel at Nuwara Eliya. Day 4: Nuwara Eliya/Colombo AirportNo itinerary is planned for this day. Have breakfast and then get dropped off at the airport or any location you wish to.