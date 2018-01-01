Welcome to Matara
Private Day Tour: Hidden Temples & Secluded Coastlines from Galle
You will be starting your tour at 0700 hrs from the Hotel in Galle. After being picked up by your chauffeur guide, you will begin your journey. The first segment of your tour will take you to the Wewurukannala Raja Maha Viharaya. This sacred Buddhist temple is located 1.5 km from Dikwella towards Beliatta. The main attraction of the temple is the 160-ft tall statue of seated Buddha. It is the largest statue in the whole of Sri Lanka and dates back to the late 18th Century. The temple has another section named the Tunnel of Hell. It features life-sized models of devils, demons and sinners going through the torments and horrors of hell. The temple walls show you the path towards enlightenment by depicting hundreds of comic strip representations of events in the Buddha’s life. At around 1000 HRS, after your tour of Wewurukannala Temple, your next stop would be at the Weherahena Poorwarama Raja Maha Viharaya. The Weherahena Poorwarama Temple is situated in the Matara District of Sri Lanka, about 6 kilometers off the Matara town. This rather unique temple is known as the first tunnel temple in the world. The temple hosts a massive 130-ft Buddha image that was built following the Anuradhapura and Polonnaruwa eras. At around 1230 hrs after completion of your tour of the Wewrukannala Temple, you will have reached the Matara Snake Farm. For three generations, this farm was run by the Bandara family. Mr. Wikman Bandara, 40 years of age is the man in charge. His father, 76-year-old Wijepala Bandara practices Ayurvedic Snake Medicine. The Snake Farm will give you the chance to learn about the cold-blooded reptiles that roam the island and also a first-hand experience with some of the snakes if you are brave enough for the challenge. At around 1430 hrs after lunch along the way (at your own cost), you will visit the Mr. Martin Wickramasinghe Ancestral Home and Folk Museum. Known as one of the most influential authors of his time, his work has been translated and sold across the world. His literary works have been considered masterpieces among Sri Lankan literature, and the museum and ancestral home pay homage to this great man. A private tour of the entire property will depict the story of the late Mr. Wickramasinghe. Upon completion of the tour of the Mr. Martin Wickramasinghe house and museum, proceed to Unawatuna (you will reach the location by 1630 – 1700 hrs). Your final segment will be at the Japanese Peace Pagoda. It is a beautiful shrine with an amazing view of the ocean. It can be spotted from the Unawatuna beach and from Rumassala Hill. This area is known as the Jungle Beach because of its natural beauty; a secluded coastal line emerging from the forest lands that surround it. The Japanese Peace Pagoda was built by the Nipponzan-Myōhōji order. It is a monument designed to inspire peace among all races and creeds.
2 Day Private Tour - Temples & Wilderness from Colombo
2 Day Private Tour - Wild Wonders & Hidden Temples from Bentota
2 Day Private Tour - Wild Wonders & Hidden Temples from Hikkaduwa
2 Day Private Tour - Wild Wonders & Hidden Temples from Galle
2 Day Private Tour - Temples & Wilderness from Negombo
