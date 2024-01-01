Located on the university campus, Bergen's sea-themed museum is worth a look for its collection of model ships, including a few Viking galleons. There are also exhibits detailing wreck finds, paintings and the seafarer's life. It's interesting enough to while away a wet afternoon, but don't go out of your way.
Bergen Maritime Museum
Bergen
Contact
Address
Get In Touch
Lonely Planet's must-see attractions
12.28 MILES
This beautiful estate was built in 1873 as the summer residence of Norway’s first musical superstar, violinist Ole Bull. Languishing on its own private…
0.75 MILES
Bergen's oldest quarter runs along the eastern shore of Vågen Harbour (bryggen translates as 'wharf') in long, parallel and often precariously leaning…
0.32 MILES
A catch-all umbrella for Bergen's art museums, KODE showcases one of the largest art-and-design collections in Scandinavia. Each of the four buildings has…
4.65 MILES
Composer Edvard Grieg and his wife Nina Hagerup spent summers at this charming Swiss-style wooden villa from 1885 until Grieg's death in 1907. Surrounded…
0.35 MILES
KODE 3 is all about Edvard Munch: overall, the collection here is arguably even better than Oslo's Munch Museum. The rooms are fabulously intimate:…
0.32 MILES
Reopened in 2017 after two years of renovation works, this impressive museum makes a good place to start your explorations of KODE's collection. Two new…
0.38 MILES
Modern-art aficionados will want to make a beeline to KODE 4, which is home to a large permanent collection of European Modernist works including the odd…
0.67 MILES
This interesting museum provides a window into the world of Hanseatic traders. Housed in a rough-timber building dating from 1704, it starkly reveals the…
Nearby Bergen attractions
1. Cultural History Collection
0.04 MILES
This history museum is part of the Bergen Museum, and explores a panoply of mainly Norwegian topics – from artefacts of Inuit and Aleut culture, through…
0.1 MILES
This small museum is closed for renovations until 2019, which should add new galleries and updated displays.
0.31 MILES
KODE 2 hosts several temporary exhibitions every year, as well as a contemporary art collection with a focus on Norwegian and Scandinavian artists from…
0.32 MILES
A catch-all umbrella for Bergen's art museums, KODE showcases one of the largest art-and-design collections in Scandinavia. Each of the four buildings has…
0.32 MILES
Reopened in 2017 after two years of renovation works, this impressive museum makes a good place to start your explorations of KODE's collection. Two new…
0.33 MILES
Bergen’s major contemporary-art institution hosts significant exhibitions of international and Norwegian artists, often with a single artist's work…
0.35 MILES
KODE 3 is all about Edvard Munch: overall, the collection here is arguably even better than Oslo's Munch Museum. The rooms are fabulously intimate:…
0.38 MILES
Modern-art aficionados will want to make a beeline to KODE 4, which is home to a large permanent collection of European Modernist works including the odd…