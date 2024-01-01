Once a royal temple built specifically to house the famed Emerald Buddha, Haw Pha Kaeo is today a rather dusty, lacklustre national museum of religious art. It is across the street from the entrance to Wat Si Saket. The main hall contains a small mix of Khmer carvings, Lao Buddhas and relics from temples around town.
