Monk at Hophrakeo, Vientiane, Laos

From its sleepy tuk-tuk drivers to its location on the right bank of the lumbering, lazy Mekong, this former French trading post is languid to say the least. Indeed, despite being the capital and largest city of the Lao People's Democratic Republic, there's not a whole lot to do in Vientiane (ວຽງຈັນ). But that is also, quite honestly, its selling point.

  • VIENTIANE, LAOS - NOVEMBER 05: A collection of artificial lower legs at COPE, the documentation and rehabilitation centre for the victims of landmines and cluster munitions, on November 05, 2012 in Vientiane, Laos. (Photo by Thomas Imo/Photothek via Getty Images)

    COPE Visitor Centre

    Vientiane

    Laos has the dubious distinction of being the most bombed country on earth, and although the American War in neighbouring Vietnam ended more than 40 years…

  • Pha That Luang Stupa National Monument

    Pha That Luang

    Vientiane

    Svelte and golden Pha That Luang, located about 4km northeast of the city centre, is the most important national monument in Laos – a symbol of Buddhist…

  • Statues at Wat Xieng Khuan Buddha park.

    Xieng Khuan

    Vientiane

    Located 25km southeast of central Vientiane, eccentric Xieng Khuan, aka Buddha Park, thrills with other-worldly Buddhist and Hindu sculptures, and was…

  • Kaysone Phomvihane Memorial

    Kaysone Phomvihane Memorial

    Vientiane

    The former home of Kaysone Phomvihane, the first leader of an independent Laos, has been made into this quirky but worthwhile museum.

  • Wat Si Saket

    Wat Si Saket

    Vientiane

    Built between 1819 and 1824 by Chao Anou, the last monarch of the Kingdom of Vientiane, Wat Si Saket is believed to be the city's oldest surviving wat…

  • Kaysone Phomvihane Museum

    Kaysone Phomvihane Museum

    Vientiane

    Opened in 1995 to celebrate the late president's 75th birthday, the Kaysone Phomvihane Museum serves as a tribute to Indochina's most pragmatic communist…

  • A monk enters the Wat Si Muang in Vientiane. The spot for this monastery was chosen in 1563

    Wat Si Muang

    Vientiane

    The most frequently used grounds in Vientiane are those of Wat Si Muang, the site of the lák méuang (city pillar), which is considered the home of the…

  • Laos, Vientiane, Arc de Triomphe. The Victory Gate, Gate of Triumph or Patuxai is a war monument in the centre of Vientiane which was built between 1957 and 1968 by the French.

    Patuxai

    Vientiane

    Vientiane's Arc de Triomphe replica is a slightly incongruous sight, dominating the commercial district around Rue Lan Xang. Officially called 'Victory…

48 hours in Vientiane

Sep 2, 2016 • 4 min read

