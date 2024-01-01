Chiesa di Sant'Agata

Lake Como West Bank

LoginSave

This 11th-century church has a soaring bell tower and fragments of a Renaissance fresco depicting the martyrdom of Saint Agatha.

Lonely Planet's must-see attractions

  • Leonardo Da Vinci's 'The Last Supper' in the Santa Maria delle Grazie.

    The Last Supper

    27.45 MILES

    Milan's most famous mural, Leonardo da Vinci’s The Last Supper, is hidden away on a wall of the refectory adjoining the Basilica di Santa Maria delle…

  • Facade of The Duomo ( Cathedral ) - Milano, Lombardy

    Duomo

    27.73 MILES

    A vision in pink Candoglia marble, Milan's extravagant Gothic cathedral, 600 years in the making, aptly reflects the city's creativity and ambition. Its…

  • Entrance to Cimitero Monumentale. 20709-39 Europe, Italy, Lombardy, Milan, arch, architecture, bicycle, building, cemetery, courtyard, culture, day, death, entrance, exterior, facade, group mixed, group of people, low angle view, non-motorised vehicle, outdoors, people, sky, step, transport, vehicle

    Cimitero Monumentale

    26.18 MILES

    Behind striking Renaissance-revival black-and-white walls, Milan’s wealthy have kept their dynastic ambitions alive long after death with grand sculptural…

  • Courtyard of Pinacoteca di Brera.

    Pinacoteca di Brera

    27.18 MILES

    Located upstairs from one of Italy’s most prestigious art schools, this gallery houses Milan’s collection of Old Masters, much of it ‘lifted’ from Venice…

  • Bellinzona, Switzerland: a tower at Castelgrande with blue sky. 565916194 aged, alps, ancient, architecture, bellinzona, building, castle, church, city, culture, defense, europe, exterior, fort, fortress, hill, historic, historical, history, house, landmark, medieval, monument, mountain, old, outdoor, rock, ruins, stone, swiss, switzerland, ticino, tourism, tourist, tower, town, travel, urban, wall

    Castelgrande

    23.26 MILES

    Rising dramatically above the Old Town, this medieval stronghold is Bellinzona’s most visible icon. Head up Salita San Michele from Piazza Collegiata, or…

  • Prada shop front in Quadrilateral del’Oro

    Quadrilatero d'Oro

    27.43 MILES

    A stroll around the Quadrilatero d'Oro, the world's most famous shopping district, is a must even for those not sartorially inclined. The quaintly cobbled…

  • 594442556 Architectural Feature; Architecture; Building Exterior; Business Finance and Industry; Castello Sforzesco; Castle; City; City Street; Cityscape; Color Image; Construction Industry; Day; Europe; European Culture; Famous Place; Flower; International Landmark; Italian Culture; Italy; Lombardy; Milan; Monument; Museum; National Landmark; No People; Old Town; Outdoors; Photography; Poppy; Southern Europe; Springtime; Tourism; Tower; Travel Destinations; Vacations; Vertical; Sforza Castle, Milan, Lombardy, Italy.

    Castello Sforzesco

    27.26 MILES

    Originally a Visconti fortress, this iconic red-brick castle was later home to the mighty Sforza dynasty, who ruled Renaissance Milan. The castle's…

  • Italy, Lombardy, Milan, on the Left Museo del Nove

    Museo del Novecento

    27.78 MILES

    Overlooking Piazza del Duomo, with fabulous views of the cathedral, is Mussolini's Arengario, from where he would harangue huge crowds in his heyday. Now…

View more attractions

Nearby Lake Como West Bank attractions

1. Passalacqua

0.04 MILES

This elegant 18th-century villa on the banks of Lake Como was once home to composer Vincenzo Bellini is now an award-winning luxury hotel.

2. Giardino Della Valle

1.43 MILES

On the east side of Cernobbio, this small but lush garden makes a fine setting for a stroll. What was once an illegal refuse site has been dramatically…

3. Monte Bisbino

1.77 MILES

Following signs out of central Cernobbio, take the scenic drive that winds 17km up through the residential villages behind Cernobbio to Monte Bisbino …

4. Villa Bernasconi

2 MILES

One of the most outstanding stile liberty (Italian art nouveau) villas in the lakes area, Villa Bernasconi was built by successful textile merchant Davide…

5. Villa Sucota

2.81 MILES

A grand villa overlooking the lake, northwest of the centre, Villa Sucota was built in the late 19th and early 20th centuries. It has been home to various…

6. Brunate

2.88 MILES

Como is flanked to the east and west by steep and thickly wooded hills (scarred in part by the spread of residential housing). Northeast along the…

7. Villa del Grumello

2.97 MILES

This picturesque villa with extensive gardens is generally open only for special events (conferences, weddings and the like). The grounds, however, open…

8. Villa Olmo

3.26 MILES

Set facing the lake, the grand creamy facade of neoclassical Villa Olmo is one of Como's biggest landmarks. The extravagant structure was built in 1728 in…