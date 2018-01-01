Welcome to Cambridgeshire
Chauffeured Punting Tour in Cambridge
There are seven colleges to see including Magdalene, St.John's, Trinity, Trinity Hall, Clare, King's and Queens'. the major sights are The Bridge of Sighs, The Wren Library, Kings College Chapel, The Mathematical Bridge, New Court St Johns, Clare Bridge and Magdelene Bridge. Listen to your skilled tour guide and chauffeur regale tales of of a bygone era. Learn about how the University has developed over it's 800 year history from it's inception in 1209. See the magnificence of the differing architectural styles which reflect the passage of time right up to the present day. Punting is a very relaxing way to see the seven riparian Cambridge University colleges which are steeped in fascinating history and the majestic Kings College chapel which provides the most iconic visual imagery for one of the most esteemed educational institutions in the world.Large or small groups can be accommodated comfortably on the hand built wooden boats.
Walking Tour of Cambridge University
On this enthralling 90-minute walking tour you will see where the structure of D.N.A was discovered, visit famous chapels and libraries, listen to anecdotes, see where famous alumni studied from Prince Charles, Sir Isaac Newton and Stephen Hawking, all while taking in views of famous architecture with over 800 years of history.This public tour which will be conducted in English and starts at 1 pm at our blue flag at the entrance of King's College on King's Parade.The tour will cover sights such as Trinity Hall College, Trinity College, Corpus Christi College, Pembroke College, Queens’ College, King’s College, Clare College, The Senate House, Gonville and Caius College, St Catherine’s College, Great St Mary’s Church, The Eagle Pub, Corpus Christi college, The Round Church, Famous town Stories and much more...
Punting Tour in Cambridge
Relax on a punt and hear about the foundations of the University and the city of Cambridge as you glide along on a traditional punt with an accredited guide. See and learn about the famed King's College Chapel, the Bridge of Sighs, the Mathematical Bridge and many other spectacular sights. This is a shared punting experience that is 45 minutes long with your own chauffeur and guide per a punt. Tickets must be used on a walk up basis with regular tours leaving from Mill Lane Punting Station or Quayside Punting Station on Magdalene Bridge every 20 minutes. Boats are equipped with blankets and cushions for your comfort as well as umbrellas should the weather take a turn for the worse.
City Sightseeing Cambridge Hop-On Hop-Off Tour
See the apple tree that jolted Isaac Newton into formulating the laws of gravity, wander through the hushed courtyards of the Colleges that nurtured England's finest minds and try your hand at punting along the River Cam -- all within easy reach of your open-top double-decker City Sightseeing tour of Cambridge.
45-Minute Shared Punting Tour in Cambridge
Over a 45 minute period you will see 8 of the most famous Cambridge colleges from Darwin to Magdelene and 9 bridges from the Mathematical Bridge to the Bridge of Sighs.Your knowledgeable local guides are professional, educated and promise to be a lot of fun while giving a detailed explanation of historical facts and exciting stories. While being punted along the river Cam you will have time to ask questions and take photos of the most famous architecture in Cambridge.During your tour simply ask your guide for a free punting lesson and they will be happy to help. Feel free to bring drinks and refreshments on board, then enjoy the tour!
1.5-hour Cambridge and Cambridge Colleges Walking Tour
This 90 minute walking tour of Cambridge starts from the Visitor Information Centre on Peas Hill. Your guide will explain the development of the city, university and colleges and the relationship between all three. The tour will not only cover the historic aspect of Cambridge but will also cover the modern aspect of the university including the application process and modern student life.On the tour you will see the oldest building in the city and the oldest student accommodation, the site where the atom was split for the first time and the structure of DNA discovered, the famous Corpus Clock and the university buildings of the Senate House, Old Schools and the university church of Great St Mary's. You will also see Corpus Christi College, Pembroke College, St Catharine's College, King's College, Gonville and Caius College finishing at Trinity College*. Your guide will entertain you with stories about famous students such as Newton, Darwin and Byron as well as famous discoveries and student pranks through the University's 800 years of history.*Please note: college entrance fees not included. The tour will include entrance to Pembroke College when available, all other colleges listed will be viewed externally. Many colleges in Cambridge charge for admission or have restricted access, please always check with the operator ahead of time which entrances are included when booking any walking tour of Cambridge to avoid disappointment.