1.5-hour Cambridge and Cambridge Colleges Walking Tour

This 90 minute walking tour of Cambridge starts from the Visitor Information Centre on Peas Hill. Your guide will explain the development of the city, university and colleges and the relationship between all three. The tour will not only cover the historic aspect of Cambridge but will also cover the modern aspect of the university including the application process and modern student life.On the tour you will see the oldest building in the city and the oldest student accommodation, the site where the atom was split for the first time and the structure of DNA discovered, the famous Corpus Clock and the university buildings of the Senate House, Old Schools and the university church of Great St Mary's. You will also see Corpus Christi College, Pembroke College, St Catharine's College, King's College, Gonville and Caius College finishing at Trinity College*. Your guide will entertain you with stories about famous students such as Newton, Darwin and Byron as well as famous discoveries and student pranks through the University's 800 years of history.*Please note: college entrance fees not included. The tour will include entrance to Pembroke College when available, all other colleges listed will be viewed externally. Many colleges in Cambridge charge for admission or have restricted access, please always check with the operator ahead of time which entrances are included when booking any walking tour of Cambridge to avoid disappointment.