In the 100-mile stretch across the Florida Panhandle between Pensacola and Panama City, quiet sandy beaches line calm turquoise waters, state parks shelter shorebirds that are counted by the flock, and local fishers gather over cold beer to swap tales about the one (or several) that got away.

Dubbed the Emerald Coast by a local high school student in 1983 (he won $50 for his efforts), this northwestern region is distinct from the famed theme parks in the central part of the state or Miami's thumping nightlife in its south. Families on road trips and students on spring break have long made the thin stretch of coastline a mainstay on many a vacation itinerary, with stops in Navarre, Destin, Seaside and other beach towns along State Road 30A, the area’s main drag.

The best time to visit Florida's Emerald Coast depends on your preferences for weather, crowds and activities. In March and April, the beaches of Destin and Panama City throng with spring breakers, while summer tourism reaches its peak from June through August. The crowds begin to thin at the height of hurricane season (from the end of August until November) as the weather becomes more temperamental. Savvy travelers find May's pleasing blend of good weather, fewer crowds and plenty of outdoor activities and festivals an ideal mix.

The Emerald Coast holds many of Florida’s best beaches, and plenty of visitors arrange themselves on those welcoming sands or stick to the sights off Highway 98 and scenic 30A. But the region's gems extend much further afield, so we've rounded up nine of the top things to do on the Emerald Coast, at the beach and beyond.

Advertisement

Grayton Beach. Steven Greaves/Getty Images

1. Escape to secret beaches

Florida’s breezy Gulf Coast beaches are some of the quickest ways to fend off sweltering weather and take a few deep gulps of fresh, salty air. Popular beaches are plentiful near the main resort areas in Panama City Beach and Destin, but there are a few hidden treasures worth seeking out.

East of Panama City Beach, Shell Island is a favorite among locals and a few in-the-know visitors for outdoor activities like swimming and snorkeling. An uninhabited island separating St Andrews Bay from the gulf, this pristine stretch of sand features none of the usual amenities – no concessions, restrooms, picnic tables or trash cans (remember to take out what you bring in). Wander along the sandy beaches and through mangroves where the only other visitor might be a nesting shorebird. Bring a pair of binoculars to spot bottlenose dolphins, which are frequently seen off the coast of this slice of paradise.

In the opposite direction, Grayton Beach State Park exemplifies the region’s verdant moniker, providing secluded beaches with azure waters, as well as biking and hiking trails and two rare coastal dune lakes that are perfect for exploring by kayak. Plus, 30 on-site cabins make for a quiet getaway.

Planning tip: A ferry sails from Panama City Beach to Shell Island every hour most of the year, with more frequent departures during the summer; check the schedule during your visit. Grayton Beach is open from 8am to sundown year-round, and fees for cabins vary by month.

The Coleman Beach Pavilion in Seaside. Kristi Blokhin/Shutterstock

2. Hang out at local haunts

After the sun sets or whenever a thunderstorm roars, head indoors to a friendly spot for a bite to eat. With a squad of affable bartenders and budget-friendly food and drinks, Destin’s Red Door Saloon is the stay-until-last-call hangout where locals can be found after hours. Pizzas and bratwursts are available to soak up the booze.

Straying from Front Beach Rd, Panama City Beach’s main commercialized artery, you’ll find favorites like Finns Island Style Grub on Thomas Dr; the street food shack is a perfect spot to pick up a coffee on the way to the beach or for a light lunch. For an upscale bite a bit inland, Hunt & Gather Raw Bar & Pub presents its sophisticated yet approachable take on coastal Floridian cuisine in a cozy atmosphere ideal for a date or winding down after a day on the strand.

Planning tip: Many restaurants and bars in Florida automatically include an 18% gratuity, so look over your bill, and if it is not already there, add a tip for your server.

The "Liberty" shipwreck off Panama City. Michael Wood/Stocktrek Images/Getty Images

3. Dive into undersea adventures

With 20 diving sites along the Florida Panhandle Shipwreck Trail, this area of the Gulf has been called the Wreck Capital of the South. Diving the Emerald Coast is a sure way to explore something secret to most. Fortunately, with several dive charters along the coast, it has never been easier.

One of Panama City’s comparatively newer wreck dives is to the Red Sea. In 2009, the 125ft tugboat was intentionally sunk 40ft below the surface, and multiple species of marine life have now taken up residence. The Emerald Coast also features some submerged bridge spans, including sections of the Hathaway Bridge, which was originally built in 1929 and connected Panama City to Panama City Beach, but is now home to angelfish, grouper and the occasional barracuda.

Advertisement

Planning tip: For landlubbers who want a glimpse of life in the deep fathoms, head to the Man in the Sea Museum, which showcases the variety of gear used to study the mysteries of undersea habitats.

Baytowne Wharf. Andrew F Kazmierski/Shutterstock

4. Hit the boardwalk for family-friendly fun

When you need a break from the sand and sun, head to Destin’s Harbor Boardwalk or Baytowne Wharf for a day of family-friendly entertainment.

The Harbor is a hub for outdoor activities like parasailing, Jet Ski rentals, boat charters, sightseeing cruises and tours. You’ll also find dozens of shops and restaurants along the harbor. During the summer, you can catch fireworks displays on select nights, with excellent views from the William T Marler Bridge (aka Destin Bridge). The launch point is right across from Margaritaville.

About 30 minutes east of Destin, Baytowne Wharf sees somewhat fewer crowds than the Harbor Boardwalk, and its playground, adventure zone and carousel delight young visitors. The village also hosts live entertainment and seasonal events throughout the year.

Detour: Not quite a boardwalk, but Pier Park mall, a walkable outdoor shopping and dining complex across from Panama City Beach, has loads of entertainment that's good for kids, with an arcade, a mirror maze, laser tag and an IMAX theater.

Topsail Hill Preserve State Park. Alycia Meile/Shutterstock

5. Explore under-visited state parks

The Emerald Coast offers a more feral alternative to the manicured entertainment of Florida’s theme parks. Archaeological evidence suggests that the area around Topsail Hill Preserve State Park was once used by Native Americans for hunting and fishing, and little has changed since. The park still features a stunning array of ecosystems, including cypress domes, marshes, pine flatwoods, scrub and wet prairies.

Just north of the pastel-colored planned community of Seaside, Eden Gardens State Park provides a glimpse of Florida as it was in the 19th century. The park’s central focus is the restored Wesley House, a two-story mansion encircled by columned verandas. Elsewhere in the 163-acre, Spanish moss–shaded expanse are ornamental gardens, a few hiking trails and boat access to the nearby Tucker Bayou.

Planning tip: Visitors with mobility issues can take advantage of a tram at Topsail Hill Preserve that travels from the parking area to the beach. The park also has a few all-terrain beach wheelchairs for use.

6. Celebrate local history and culture at annual festivals

The Florida Panhandle’s identity is inextricably linked to the history and landscapes of the area and is richly embellished with stories of the pirates, vagrants and artists who found refuge in the palmetto-lined coast. Annual events like the Billy Bowlegs Festival and the 30A Songwriters Festival celebrate the region’s storied past and creative spirit.

The coves and bays of the Emerald Coast were hiding spots for pirates who plied the waters for unsuspecting merchant vessels. The Billy Bowlegs Festival, held in May at Fort Walton Beach, memorializes one such pirate, William Augustus Bowles, who operated a flotilla of marauders. Each year, pirate reenactors “invade” the city and hold siege for 3 days of peg-legged merriment, music, food, and arts and crafts.

In January, musicians and songwriters from around the world come to intimate venues just a guitar pick’s throw away from idyllic beaches for the 30A Songwriters Festival. Bringing 125-plus acts to the Emerald Coast, the festival is a chance for songwriters to share their tunes in dozens of venues around South Walton, including intimate spots as small as 75 seats and outdoor stages that can accommodate thousands of fans.

Planning tip: While getting around Florida by car will make your visit a lot easier, it is possible to travel (somewhat limitedly) to festival venues by public transportation. Pensacola has its ECAT system and a free seasonal beach trolley; EC Rider goes to Destin, Miramar Beach and Fort Walton Beach; and Panama City has the Bay Town Trolley (actually a bus).

Left: Freshly shucked oysters and hot sauce. Right: Blue crab caught in Apalachicola Bay. Kris Davidson for Lonely Planet (2)

7. Don’t miss out on local seafood

From fresh grouper to steamed shrimp and fried baskets of coastal delights, the Emerald Coast is one of the best places in Florida to sample seafood straight from the Gulf. Tucked among the kitschy tourist stops, the hidden gems beloved by locals serve up spectacular seafood along with hometown hospitality.

It’s no surprise that Destin, home of a seafood festival every September, has plenty of excellent seafood restaurants. Dewey Destin’s is a must-visit, with multiple locations to choose from. Residents tend to prefer the Harborside spot for its laid-back atmosphere. Choose your fish (snapper and grouper are always great choices) as a meal or a sandwich – fried, grilled, blackened or bronzed.

In nearby Santa Rosa Beach, Goatfeathers is a local favorite for steamed shrimp and seafood platters, while Stinky’s Fish Camp is a lively destination for oysters; their grilled oysters are some of the best around.

Planning tip: If you are angling to catch your own, make your way to the Pensacola Beach Gulf Pier, which sells and rents rods, reels, tackle and bait. Budding fishers can reel in flounder, whiting, sailfish and pompano – no license required.

8. Hike or bike the coastal countryside

Beyond the beautiful beaches and towering hotels of Destin and Panama City Beach, you’ll find seaside towns and serene natural landscapes waiting to be explored along Florida’s 30A. In Henderson Beach State Park, just east of Destin, visitors can splash in the surf, then wander among the dunes, observing the plants and wildlife that make up the delicate ecosystems along the 0.75-mile nature trail.

One of the best ways to experience the Emerald Coast's charm is by bike. The 18.6-mile Timpoochee Trail takes cyclists on a mostly flat, paved path that winds past rare dune lakes, filming locations for The Truman Show in the town of Seaside, the shimmering white buildings of Alys and plenty of neighborhood shops and restaurants.

Planning tip: The Timpoochee Trail begins in Dune Allen, where 30A separates from Highway 98, then parallels 30A to Inlet Beach.

Apalachicola. evenfh/Shutterstock

9. Experience authentic Old Florida

In places like Apalachicola, you can still discover the true spirit of Old Florida in nostalgic reminders like trees draped with Spanish moss, faded pastel beach houses, roadside fruit stands and dockside shacks with the best seafood in town.

Known as Oystertown for its namesake delicacy, Apalachicola lifted a five-year moratorium on oyster harvesting in 2026. Hole in the Wall and Owl Café are favorites for local seafood paired with a cold pint and a relaxing atmosphere.

The tranquil waters of the Apalachicola River and nearby waterways welcome beginner kayakers and paddlers. Remote parks and preserves surround the area, like St George Island State Park and the St Vincent National Wildlife Refuge, where visitors can bask in the pristine waters and undeveloped beaches.

Planning tip: Downtown Apalachicola lends itself well to walking and biking. Golf carts are also pretty common in the area, especially around the time that the bars close.