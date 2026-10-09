It's Nearly Time to Book Your Holiday Flights (Yes, Really)

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It might feel like summer was just yesterday, but the holiday season is rapidly approaching. Home-cooked meals, shimmering lights and crowded (borderline stressful) airport adventures will be here in no time.

Google just released its travel trends and tips for the holiday season. Here is everything you need to know to make your holiday travel easier and cheaper. The data may surprise you.

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How Early Should I Book?

Cyril E. King Airport in St. Thomas, the US Virgin Islands. EQRoy/Shutterstock

Booking your holiday travel can feel like an elaborate dance or a heart-pumping trick that is difficult to land. You want the most affordable option while also snagging a flight that fits your schedule and reduces the time you are traveling. Well, Google Flights has some insight into what can make a difference.

If you are flying domestically, you’ll get the lowest price 39 days before departure (the lowest prices are between 22 and 57 days before departure). If you are flying internationally, the sooner the better. While 89 days before departure is the sweet spot in the low range of 50 to 133 days, the price change in that period is rather insignificant.

Thanksgiving travelers should book between 21 and 57 days ahead of departure, the sweet spot being 34 days before departure, which means booking in October is best.

Quartier Petit Champlain, Québec City, at Christmas. Mark Spowart/Getty Images

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For trips around Christmas, the sweet spot is 33 to 67 days before departure, with the lowest price appearing around 56 days before you fly. This is earlier than last year, so late October through mid-November is preferable.

Those heading to Mexico or the Caribbean for some winter warmth should book between 24 and 69 days before departure, with the lowest fares available 43 days ahead. Despite it being an international trip, the lowest time to book is actually closer to your departure date than for other international destinations, according to Google data.

What Day of the Week Should You Buy?

Know the best times to book online. Rhia Hylton/Lonely Planet

For years, the travel industry has promoted Tuesday as the cheapest day of the week to book flights, especially compared to Sunday, the priciest day. But over the last year, Google has tracked the difference to be only about 1.4%, which doesn’t save that much money.

What does, though, is avoiding flying on the weekends. Departing on a Monday and returning the following Tuesday or Wednesday, rather than on Sunday, makes a significant difference on airfares. Avoiding weekend travel days can save about 14%, and up to 20% when flying domestically.

Pro tip: Choosing a connecting flight instead of a nonstop flight can save you 20% on average.

What Destinations are Trending this Year?

Carlsmith Beach Park near Hilo, Hawaiʻi. Mariusz S. Jurgielewicz/Shutterstock

New York City is always a favorite at Christmastime, and so is sunny Orlando. But when comparing Google Flights searches this year to last year, certain destinations have seen a significant increase in attention. Keep a special eye on these if you are planning to visit to avoid higher flight prices.

For Thanksgiving, Americans traveling domestically are looking towards tropical getaways and mid-sized cities.

Hilo, HI Buffalo, NY Columbus, OH Punta Gorda, FL Greenville, SC

During Christmas and New Year’s Eve, international travel is often top of mind for travelers seeking historic cities and warm-weather destinations.

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