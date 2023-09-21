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Many visitors to Central Switzerland base themselves in Lucerne, which is ideally situated for exploring the glorious landscapes of the region. But this city is more than just a stopping-off point: in addition to a gorgeous setting on the shore of the Vierwaldstättersee (Lake Lucerne), it offers world-class museums, fascinating history, a lively music scene and one of the best-preserved medieval old towns in the country.

Make the most of your time in an enchanting place with our list of the best things to do in Lucerne.

1. Cross the Iconic Kapellbrücke

The Kapellbrücke, Lucerne. Sergii Figurnyi/Shutterstock

If you’ve seen any image of Lucerne, it’s almost certainly included this picturesque wooden footbridge straddling the Reuss River, which flows out of the lake. Dating from the early 14th century, the Kapellbrücke is the city’s most famous landmark. A fire almost completely destroyed the bridge in 1993, to the heartbreak of the city’s inhabitants – yet the adjacent water tower survived, and a meticulous reconstruction restored the bridge and its painted roof panels to their former glory within just 8 months. For the best introduction to the city, make this your first stop after arriving at the nearby train station.

Detour: Downriver is a mini version of the Kapellbrücke, the Spreuerbrücke; dating to 1408, it’s the oldest original bridge in the city. Its wooden roof joists feature painted panels depicting the Dance of Death, inspired by the city’s plague history.

2. Stroll Along Lucerne’s Medieval Ramparts

This was once a fortified city, and some of its medieval ramparts remain in the form of the Museggmauer, a stretch of wall and nine towers. From the Nölliturm in the west of the old town, take the Museggmauerweg up past the Männliturm and on toward the Wachturm, from where you can walk right along the ramparts themselves toward the Schirmerturm. You can climb several of the towers – including the Zytturm (clock tower) – for a far-reaching view of the city and Pilatus, the mountain overlooking it.

3. Admire the Painted Buildings of the Altstadt

Hirschenplatz, Lucerne. saiko3p/Shutterstock

Lucerne’s gorgeous Altstadt (Old Town) is packed with beautifully decorated buildings, whose colorful frescoes depict elements of the city’s history and culture. Take a stroll to admire the traditional guild-house Pfistern building, the Hotel des Balances and the decorative buildings on Hirschenplatz, Weinmarkt and Mühlenplatz. After you’ve admired structures painted with depictions of the annual Fasnacht (carnival), the legend of William Tell, historic battles and other vivid motifs, linger for longer in one of the many cafes dotted throughout the area.

Planning tip: Since the Altstadt has numerous water fountains, bring a refillable bottle and help yourself en route.

4. Delve into Picasso’s Life and Art at the Sammlung Rosengart

The Sammlung Rosengart – also known as “Lucerne’s Picasso museum” – exhibits the private art collection of Swiss art dealers Siegfried Rosengart and his daughter Angela. The pair were friends with Pablo Picasso, and a whole floor of the institution is dedicated to the artist’s work, with around 40 pieces showcasing his sui generis output.

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In the basement galleries hang numerous paintings and sketches by Swiss-born artist Paul Klee; upstairs, you’ll find works by Cézanne, Monet, Matisse, Braque, Miró, Chagall and other modern masters. Don’t miss the photographs of Picasso and his second wife Jacqueline, taken at the couple’s home near Cannes in the 1960s by the American photographer David Douglas Duncan, which give a glimpse into their shared domestic life.

Planning tip: If you’re considering visiting several of Lucerne’s museums, invest in a Museum Card, which gives access to nine museums over two consecutive days.

5. Catch the Funicular up to Château Gütsch for a Drink with a View

Château Gütsch, a hotel in a castle that overlooks Lucerne. Davide Seddio/Getty Images

Look downriver and you’ll see a fairy-tale castle perched on a hill above the city. This fanciful hotel, Château Gütsch, dates from 1901 (although there was an inn up here half a century earlier). It’s easily reached thanks to a funicular that trundles up the hill from town and deposits you right next to the hotel. Check out the view from the top, or linger with a drink on the hotel’s terrace, with the city and lake sparkling far below.

Planning tip: Essentially an elevator, the funicular is just a 5-minute walk from the southern end of the Spreuerbrücke and runs on demand from early morning to late night. Press the button to call it down.

6. Swim and Barbecue at the Ufschötti

On a sunny summer afternoon, follow the stream of locals to Ufschötti on Alpenquai, a 15-minute walk from the train station. With a sandy beach on the lakeshore, the park is a lovely place to while away an afternoon sunbathing, swimming and barbecuing. There’s a cafe-bar for drinks and a pétanque pitch if you fancy a game or two.

7. Have a Quiet Moment with the Lion Monument

People in front of the Löwendenkmal, Lucerne. Walkingmap/Shutterstock

It’s worth making the short walk from the Altstadt to the Löwendenkmal, a large stone relief carving of a dying lion, fashioned out of the rock in a former quarry in the north of the city. The work is a poignant memorial to the Swiss Guards who died protecting King Louis XVI of France from revolutionaries in 1792. Danish artist Bertel Thorvaldsen’s design is achingly sad, and worth lingering in front of.

Planning tip: What should be a tranquil, reflective spot is somewhat spoiled by selfie-touting tour groups. Come early or late to see the lion in peace.

8. See Where Wagner Lived and Composed

It’s no surprise that Lucerne’s beautiful lakeside location has inspired numerous artists and musicians over the years. German composer Richard Wagner was so taken with the city that he rented a villa on the lakeshore at Tribschen for several years, starting in 1866. Today it’s a museum that considers the composer’s time here, his famous works and his romantic entanglements. The Siegfried Idyll – a chamber piece written for his second wife on the birth of their son Siegfried, and later incorporated into his great opera of the same name – was first performed on the villa’s staircase.

Planning tip: Rather than walking, take the ferry from Bahnhofquai to Tribschen, a 5-minute journey. The museum is a short walk from the jetty.

9. Enjoy a Lakefront Drink at Inseli Park

Inseli Park, Lucerne. Shutterstock

The place to be on a warm early evening is Inseli Park, a strip of grass on the lakeshore near the KKL. Two little cafe-bars at either end of the park – Buvette and Volière – serve cocktails, beers, wine and soft drinks plus some light bites (although not in winter). Pull up a chair or swing your legs over the lake wall to enjoy the buzz as well as the lovely views. If you’re watching your budget in a notoriously expensive country, grab a picnic and drinks from Coop supermarket or Bachmann bakery (both in the nearby train station) and take a seat on the grass.

10. Celebrate Public Transport at the Verkehrshaus

A boy outside the Verkehrshaus, Lucerne. Roman Yang/500px

Switzerland is rightly proud of its fantastic public transport network, and nowhere does this spirit show more than at the Verkehrshaus der Schweiz (Swiss Museum of Transport). Paying homage to every way of getting around you can think of, this hands-on museum has cockpits to sit in, simulators to test out, digital and physical games to play, and all sorts of trains, planes and automobiles to get up close to. It’s a joy for kids, big kids and transport nerds – and just about anyone.

Detour: The museum is a short walk from the lake. Make time for a swim, or walk 5 minutes along the lake to the Sunset Bar – which, as the name suggests, is a great place for a drink as the sun goes down (from spring until autumn).

11. Go Underground in a Cold War–Era Bunker

If you fancy something a little different, head for the Sonnenberg hill, where in 1976 Lucerne created a nuclear fallout shelter designed to protect a third of the city’s population. Why? At the height of the Cold War, neutral Switzerland was a little nervous about its geographical location at the heart of Europe, and decided that every citizen should have a place to hole up if needed. Lucerne’s authorities decided that two motorway tunnels under the Sonnenberg hill could work as a temporary shelter, so they built a command center there that could run operations for up to 20,000 people if activated. Book ahead for a fascinating tour of the Sonnenberg Civil Protection Facility and see where and how people would have slept, eaten and used the toilet in post-apocalyptic Lucerne.

Planning tip: Reserve in advance to join a public tour in English, held on the last Sunday of the month from April to August – or book your own private tour.

12. Enjoy a Classical Music Concert at the KKL

The KKL at night, Lucerne. Christian Scheidegger/Shutterstock

Unmissable thanks to its huge black flat roof and location on the lakeshore next to the train station, the Kultur und Kongresszentrum Luzern (KKL) is a striking landmark designed by French architect Jean Nouvel. This vast arts center and concert venue has world-class acoustics and facilities that attract the biggest names in classical music. The annual Lucerne Festival is a major date on the orchestral calendar, while a number of other festivals, including Luzern Live and Piano Fest, are worth looking out for throughout the year.

Planning tip: The KKL’s cafe, Le Piaf, is great for lunch or a coffee. Or buy a to-go drink and head for the fountain and surrounding boardwalks outside, a popular meeting spot on a sunny day.