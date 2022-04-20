This impressive double-decker cable car lets you head up top out into the open air for spectacular views as it whisks you over 1100 vertical metres from…
Lake Lucerne
Majestic peaks hunch conspiratorially around Vierwaldstättersee – which twists and turns as much as the tongue does when pronouncing it. It's little wonder English speakers use the shorthand Lake Lucerne!
To appreciate the views, ride up to Mt Pilatus, Mt Rigi or Stanserhorn. When the clouds peel away, precipitous lookout points reveal a crumpled tapestry of green hillsides and shimmering cobalt below, with glaciated peaks beyond.
Apart from its mountain viewpoints, the lake offers tucked-away resorts, all accessible by boat. The far eastern reach of Lake Lucerne – Lake Uri or Urnersee – is home to the Rütli Meadow, where the country was legendarily born.
The lake's northern and eastern coastlines are easily accessed and if you've got your own wheels, you can drive from Lucerne to Weggis to Brunnen to Flüelen more or less beside the water the whole way.
Explore Lake Lucerne
CabriO
Stanserhornbahn Funicular
From 1893 to 1974, Stanserhorn was accessed from Stans in three sections by funicular trains. In 1974 the top two sections were replaced by an aerial…
Stanserhorn
Looming above the lake, 1898m Stanserhorn (13km south of Lucerne) boasts 360-degree vistas of Lake Lucerne, Mt Titlis, Mt Pilatus and the Bernese Alps,…
Top attractions
These are our favorite local haunts, touristy spots, and hidden gems throughout Lake Lucerne.
See
CabriO
See
Stanserhornbahn Funicular
See
Stanserhorn
