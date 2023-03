Downriver from Kapellbrücke, this 1408 structure is dark and small but entirely original. Lore has it that this was the only bridge where Lucerne's medieval villagers were allowed to throw spreu (chaff) and leaves into the river. Here the roof panels consist of artist Caspar Meglinger’s movie-storyboard-style sequence of paintings, The Dance of Death, showing how the plague affected all levels of society.