At this hands-on museum full of stuffed critters and creepy crawlies, highlights include a woodland trail with real trees, plus the fabled Luzerner Drachenstein (Lucerne Dragon Stone), which legendarily fell from a dragon’s mouth as it was flying over Mt Pilatus. (Modern science suggests that the 15th-century stone was probably a meteorite.)
Natur-Museum
Lucerne
Contact
Address
Get In Touch
