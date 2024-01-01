Natur-Museum

Lucerne

At this hands-on museum full of stuffed critters and creepy crawlies, highlights include a woodland trail with real trees, plus the fabled Luzerner Drachenstein (Lucerne Dragon Stone), which legendarily fell from a dragon’s mouth as it was flying over Mt Pilatus. (Modern science suggests that the 15th-century stone was probably a meteorite.)

