Mount Titlis Day Tour from Zurich

After morning pickup from the Sihlquai Bus Terminal, travel in a comfortable coach over the Albis Pass and along the shores of Lake Lucerne to reach the lovely city of Lucerne. Stretch your legs as your informative guide takes you on a brief walking tour of Lucerne’s major landmarks. Afterwards, enjoy approximately one hour of free time during which you can take a closer look at the famous Lion Monument, Kapellbrücke (Chapel Bridge), Rathaus (Town Hall) or the distinctive Culture and Congress Centre.Your coach tour continues to the idyllic mountain resort town of Engelberg in the Swiss Alps. Board Rotair, a rotating cable car, to travel to the summit of gorgeous Mt Titlis, central Switzerland’s highest mountain. As you ascend to 10,623 feet (3,238 meters), take in marvelous 360-degree views of the sparkling blue-tinged glacial landscape and capture photos of giant ice boulders and deep crevasses. And now that the new gondola system has been implemented, you will spend more time on top of Mount Titlis as the new ride takes you up in a shorter time!Reach the top of Mt Titlis -- where it’s snowy year-round -- and enjoy 1.5 hours to try a variety of fun activities. Visit the Ice Grotto, a long ice cave, and ride the Ice Flyer if weather permits, a thrilling chairlift that takes you closer to the ice crevasses. Try sliding down a snow slide in the Glacier Park and walk across Europe’s highest suspension bridge for more stunning views from Mt Titlis. Or, simply relax on the sun terrace or have lunch (own expense) in your choice of several restaurants. Your action-packed day trip to Mt Titlis concludes with drop-off at Sihlquai Bus Terminal in central Zurich at approximately 7pm. In winter, from December to March choose the Snow Experience option! Your adventure will start in Trübsee station. Slide down the hill on snow tubes and try skiing once in a lifetime on the beginner slopes – definitely a memorable experience you shouldn't miss. A Titlis Snow Park staff member will provide the equipment and supervise the activities.