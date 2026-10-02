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The giants will soon descend upon Manhattan, loping at a slow but steady pace through the canyons of Midtown. Casting wide shadows as they loom overhead, they’ll cut a swath through some of New York City’s busiest blocks as they make their way from Central Park West down to Herald Square.

The next big horror-movie franchise? Hardly. We’re talking about the annual Macy’s Thanksgiving Day Parade, a New York City institution that marks its 100th birthday in 2026. The 3-hour extravaganza features floats, music from Broadway stars, marching bands galore and the arrival of Santa Claus as its kicker. Yet it’s the three dozen gargantuan balloons – guided through the streets by dozens of rope-wielding handlers, they depict beloved characters from Snoopy to SpongeBob to Spider-Man – that make this parade an internationally recognized phenomenon.

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An extraordinary 3.5 million people turn out in the streets to watch all the action, with tens of millions more around the world tuning in to the telecast. Yet a far, far smaller group – dare we say an elite one? – can enjoy the ultimate close-up of this unforgettable spectacle: those who check in to one of the hotels along the parade route.

If seeing a gargantuan Pikachu, Shrek or Kermit the Frog up close is a lifelong dream – and you’re prepared to splash out for the privilege – here’s our list of the best hotels for watching the Macy’s Thanksgiving Day Parade, from north to south along the route.

Planning tip: If you’re set on this once-in-a-lifetime experience, plan way ahead of time. Parade-view rooms, which command an understandable premium, sell out months in advance, with the first reservations coming almost a year before the parade. After (or even before) the parade starts, don’t plan on taking walks: crowd control and security measures are intense. But why would you want to wander away from such views?

West Side YMCA

Best for parade lovers on a budget

The roof terrace of the West Side YMCA, New York City. West Side YMCA

Neighborhood: Upper West Side

Address: 5 W 63rd St

Standard room rate: $68–250

Thanksgiving room rate: $68–250

Value-oriented visitors flock to the West Side YMCA for good reason. Its nearly 400 rooms occupy a historic, Renaissance-inspired building steps from Central Park and Lincoln Center – and, come November, it's among all the parade action. Even though only a tiny number of rooms have slivers of views onto Central Park West – and even though you can’t reserve a CPW-view room ahead of time – West Side YMCA is a terrific option for budget-oriented travelers who want to be immersed in parade vibes. Reserve well ahead.

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Mandarin Oriental New York

Best for impossibly high-flying luxury

The Macy’s Thanksgiving Day Parade from above. Mandarin Oriental, New York

Neighborhood: Upper West Side

Address: 80 Columbus Circle

Standard room rate: from $750

Thanksgiving room rate: up to $36,000

This property soars – literally and figuratively – over Columbus Circle. Occupying the highest floors of the Deutsche Bank Center is one of the most luxurious hotels in all of New York. Rather than having participants meet the inflatable characters face-to-face, the Thanksgiving-parade-viewing experience here lets you gaze down on the action, observing the extraordinary production as you remain literally – and figuratively – far above it.

JW Marriott Essex House New York

Best for extra-close access to the balloons

Watching the Macy’s Thanksgiving Day Parade. Marriott International

Neighborhood: Midtown

Address: 160 Central Park S

Standard room rate: from $600

Thanksgiving room rate: up to $2500

With its Central Park–facing location and gorgeous bones, this classic New York City property never disappoints. But when the balloons float down Central Park S? We’re in fantasy territory. The art deco architecture of this stunner adds something incalculable to any stay – indeed, the Essex House has been a member of the Historic Hotels of America since 1994. Don’t worry if you get lost: the giant red neon letter on the hotel’s rooftop will guide the way home.

Warwick New York

Best for old-school vibes during the parade

Macy’s Thanksgiving Day Parade at Warwick New York Hotel. Warwick New York Hotel

Neighborhood: Midtown

Address: 65 W 54th St

Standard room rate: from $400

Thanksgiving room rate: from $1100 to $4000

Extensively renovated in recent years, the Warwick New York delivers a dose of old-school New York in a forest of skyscrapers. And on the last Thursday of each November? This hotel might be the epicenter of the parade action. If you’re lucky to score a Sixth Ave–facing room, you’ll want to stay put. If not, join the throngs on the sidewalk fronting the parade route, where the energy is contagious.

New York Hilton Midtown

Best for a variety of parade-watching options

A room at New York Hilton Midtown. New York Hilton Midtown

Neighborhood: Midtown

Address: 1335 Ave of the Americas (Sixth Ave)

Average baseline room rate: from $400

Thanksgiving room rate: from $1100 up to $4225

With almost 1900 rooms in a 47-story tower that rises over Sixth Ave, New York’s biggest hotel has a range of options for parade watchers. The view from higher-floor rooms lets you take in the sheer scope of the spectacle; on lower floors, you’ll have a balloon-level view as the delightful characters trundle by. Every Thanksgiving, the streetside porte cochere becomes a VIP outdoor area, letting you get as close to the parade participants as anyone.

A stalwart of the city hotel scene and a favorite venue for conferences, the Hilton is within easy walking distance of Central Park, Times Square, the Museum of Modern Art and other top Midtown attractions.