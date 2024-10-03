Real New Yorkers know that fall is New York City's best season. Yes, summer overflows with energy, and spring promises hope for warmer days (winter is dreary at best, but we will romanticize it). But fall! What a time of year, and there's no better place to spend it than in New York. With seemingly endless parks to stroll while the leaves change, the birthplace of many a fall romcom (think 1989-movie When Harry Met Sally) and all the activities you can only get here, it is a jam-packed season.

Although each autumn in the city is unique, certain things are worth doing every year to really capture that fall essence. I asked my fellow New Yorkers about their must-do activities every season and compiled the ultimate fall-in-New-York bucket list.

Stroll through the expansive Central Park while taking in the changing leaves. Getty Images

1. Explore Central Park and see the fall color

Is there a place more well-known and loved than Central Park? While it's beautiful all year around, there is something extra special about it during the fall. Not only does the park offer great fall foliage, but each visit during the season will give you a different view of the park as the leaves change.

Walk through Bethesda Terrace and get lost in the Ramble before visiting the Met. End the day watching the sunset at the Cantor Roof Garden Bar in the museum.

Experience the excitment and joy of watching New Yorkers complete the NYC Marathon. lev Radin/Shutterstock

2. Watch the NYC Marathon

Make a sign, grab your friends and cheer on the fearless runners who have decided to spend their Sunday running a marathon through the five boroughs. The marathon is such a fantastic display of how New Yorkers come together. You won’t want to miss it.

This year, the marathon takes place on Sunday, November 3, and the first group of runners starts at 8am. You can find more information on how to watch on the marathon website.

Local tip: Lonely Planet Editor Ann Douglas Lott recommends standing along the last mile in Central Park. “It's mostly downhill, and the runners' are so excited to be finished soon, so vibes are amazing.”

3. Sip pints at an Astoria beer garden

For all the beer lovers, head over to Queens for a Sunday afternoon of fresh pours and fall flavors. The Bohemian Hall & Beer Garden, is the perfect spot for the afternoon, with a large beer garden that can accommodate groups and a roster of flavorful seasonal beers to get you in the fall spirit.

For Lonely Planet team member Aqsa Shahzadi, it’s one of her favorite spots.“I went with a group of friends, and it was just the best time! The people from the next table over ended up joining in, and it turned into a whole party.”

Head upstate for an afternoon of art and fall foliage at Storm King Art Center. Shutterstock

4. Take a day trip to Storm King

If you can swing it, get out of town for a bit. A day (or weekend) trip upstate brings all the fall feelings you may hope for. Head to Storm King Art Center, the expansive sculpture park for beautiful Hudson Valley scenery and captivating installations.

Afterward, head over to Beacon to grab lunch at the artsy and undeniably delicious Melzingah Tap House before exploring the charming downtown or wandering through the Dia Beacon, which is celebrating its 50th anniversary this year.

Enjoy food and drinks at the intimate yet lively Ornithology Jazz Club. Ornithology Jazz Club

5. Sip cocktails at a cozy bar

It's officially cuffing season, which means we are all in for some intimate evenings in low lighting. Even if finding a partner is not your goal, there is something romantic in the air during autumn, and slipping into a cozy bar with live music and good cocktails just hits differently when the weather is crisp.

Check out Ornithology Jazz Club for live music in Bushwick. Monkey Bar in Midtown East feels like old-school New York, and the pricey yet delicious food only feeds the sultry vibe. And whether it's morning, happy hour or night, Tiny’s & the Upstairs Bar is always a yes.

If you want to keep the good times going, read about all our favorite late-night bars in the city.

6. Browse indie bookstores

There is an amazing collection of independent bookstores all over New York City. Stop by the cozy Three Lives and Company in the West Village before enjoying your new find in Washington Square Park. The Word is Change in Bed-Stuysells sells new and used books. Make sure to check for upcoming readings, which are the perfect evening activity in the colder months.

Other great bookstores include Books Are Magic, Troubled Sleep and Sweet Pickle Books.

Cruise along the Hudson River and take in the changing colors. Rudy Sulgan/Getty Images

7. Relax on a fall foliage cruise

While this is not something that locals really do, dare to ask why not? A fall foliage cruise is a fun way to experience New York's signature autumnal foliage. Hop aboard for an afternoon along the Hudson, taking in the sights. City Cruises offers an affordable opportunity to enjoy lunch and cocktails during your cruise, or travel in style on a 1920s-style boat with Classic Harbor Line.

Marvel at the architecture and extensive collection of Medieval artwork at the Met Cloisters. Getty Images

8. Travel back in time at the Met Cloisters

If you head to the top of Manhattan, you will find the Metropolitan Museum's offshoot, the Cloisters. Although it can be considered a trek for many, it is so worth it.

The Cloisters, located in Fort Tryon Park, act like a small fortress situated on top of a hill. Built in the 1930s, it is the only American museum dedicated to medieval art. During your visit, you’ll find artifacts from the Middle Ages, stunning architecture and meticulously maintained gardens to wander, which makes for great leaf-peeping.

If you are feeling adventurous, the Cloisters make a great starting point for walking the length of Manhattan.

Local tip: A ticket to the Cloisters also gets you into the Metropolitan Museum of Art, and it's possible to combine Central Park strolling with the Cloisters and a visit to the Met all in one weekend.

Head to Flushing for a flavorful evening of Asian hot pot dishes. Rudi Von Briel/Getty Images

9. Cook hot pot in Flushing

Hot pot season arrives as temperatures drop, and there is no better place to get this delicious steaming dish than in Flushing. This Queens neighborhood is home to the city's largest Chinatown and is well known for its authentic Asian cuisine.

On a cool evening, grab your friends and head to any number of the fantastic spots in the neighborhood to watch your broth boil. Happy Lamb is a solid, affordable option with an all-you-can-eat menu, and Chongqing Lao Zao is a beloved neighborhood staple with great ambiance and vibrant flavors. The wait can be quite long at Chongqing Lao Zao, but it’s completely worth it.

Make the most of the quiet offseason and spend time on the beach at the Rockaways. Getty Images

10. Take a final beach day at the Rockaways

I know you’re thinking, "the Rockaways? It’s fall!" But New York is known for warm temperatures well into October and even the occasional day in November too.

Hop on the A train and head out to the beaches on a perfect 73°F afternoon. Enjoy a beach all to yourself. If you head up towards Beach 86, make sure to stop for carnitas tacos from Tacoway (grab extra napkins; they will be needed). Or opt for a staycation at the Rockaway Hotel, which is hosting tons of events this fall, including a Halloween party on the rooftop and a food festival.

Local tip: On a clear day, take the ferry! They run year-round and give you a whole different perspective of New York. The A and S trains also run to Rockaway Beach.

11. Get lost in Red Hook

Spending the day in Red Hook is more like a day in a small coastal town. Just a subway ride away, Red Hook is a little oasis in Brooklyn. Spend your afternoon wine tasting at Red Hook Winery before grabing some of the best Italian food around at Bar Mario. Head down to Pier 41 Waterfront Garden to watch the sunset, followed by a live show at Sunny’s.

A peaceful walk through Green-Wood Cemetery is a great way to spend a fall afternoon. Carrie Thompson/Getty Images

12. Find solitude at Green-Wood Cemetery

If you like your fall to feel a tad spooky, head over to Green-Wood Cemetery. Starting in 1838, the cemetery became known as a stunning destination and a prestigious place to be buried and at one point during the 19th century, it was the second most-visited location in the nation, behind Niagara Falls.

For this outing, grab a tasty brunch at Slimák before spending the late morning in the cemetery. Wander the countless trails under the cover of 7000 trees, which turn an array of colors during the season.

This is a great place for peaceful reflection and quiet solitude as you pass lakes, mausoleums, sculptures and forests, all with the Manhattan skyline in the background.

13. Watch the Tompkins Square Halloween Dog Parade

Every Halloween, NYC dogs put on their best outfits and head to Tompkins Square to strut their stuff. This year, the event takes place on October 19 from 1 to 3 pm. The first 600 dogs to enter have the chance to compete for best costume. Whether you want to participate with your pup or just enjoy the cuteness, it is fun for all.

Afterward, head over to Boris and Horton around the corner, a dog cafe where you can continue showing off your costume or celebrate your win.